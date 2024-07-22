JaNa and Kenny: Is the Love Island Couple Still Together?

Peacock’s ‘Love Island USA’ gives contestants a chance to find love and romantic connection while staying together in a villa. With new contestants arriving every few episodes, these connections are tested in various ways. In the sixth season, one couple stood out for fans, showcasing what a good relationship looked like. JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez found their way to each other after a while, but they were unwavering in their commitment once they did. From receiving their parents’ blessings to the adoration of their fellow castmates, they were hailed as the King and Queen of the villa by fans by the time they reached the finale.

JaNa and Kenny Found Comfort in Each Other

The first few weeks JaNa Craig spent on the season were emotionally challenging for her. The first man she had taken a liking to, Coye Simmons, did not meet her expectations. Her connection with Connor Newsum fizzled out when he chose Leah over her. When she was with Hakeem White, it felt like she was finally going to find stability with a partner, but he was eliminated. JaNa watched all her friends settling and moving forward with their connections while hers seemed elusive. When Kenny Rodriguez arrived as a “bombshell” in the middle of the season, he had his eyes set on her.

She went on a date with him, not expecting much, but he exceeded her expectations. Even though he was three years younger than her, he was far more mature than any other man she had met on the season. She was impressed that he only had eyes for her and wanted to win her. She finally started opening up to him, but when he returned from Casa Amor with Catherine Marshall, JaNa began regretting her decisions. Seeing JaNa upset in the villa put things in perspective for Kenny as well, and he quickly realized that the woman he wanted was the one whose heart he had broken.

JaNa and Kenny Might Have Kept Their Romance Alive

Kenny knew that his future in the season was with JaNa, so he started making up for his mistakes. He told Catherine he liked someone else more and explained that he had just been confused. Seeing the genuineness in his answers, JaNa forgave him, and they never separated from then on. They introduced each other to their respective families, and for their final date, JaNa’s mother wrote a letter approving her choice. Getting her blessing was very meaningful for JaNa. Even though they were the second runner-up for the season, both vowed to take their connection forward in the real world.

Kenny and JaNa have not yet declared the official status of their relationship, but they have been sharing many snippets of their time from the season with loving captions. In a post about their first date, Kenny wrote, “A night to remember with the one who matters the most,” JaNa captioned one animated image of them with “#KANA,” the ship name their fans gave. They follow each other on social media, and while there has been no mention of their time since the season, their fans are hopeful that things worked out for them. Until they address the questions, fans will have to wait and see.

JaNa Craig is a Multi-Tasking Professional

Since filming for the season ended, JaNa has returned to Las Vegas, Nevada. From there, she works as the CEO of JC Ventures LLC, a company that manages the redistribution of name-brand products through various sales channels. JaNa started this venture in 2018 and has seen significant success. A San Diego State University graduate, she has led a vibrant life, including working as a waitress at Hooters and a cocktail server at Fluxx Nightclub.

JaNa’s professional endeavors don’t stop there; she is also a day trader and lists Amazon FBA on her Instagram bio. Her stint on reality TV has propelled her to stardom, amassing over 435k followers on Instagram. Brand deals like those with Get Into This Style App are already coming her way. With so much on the horizon, JaNa has many more moments of glory awaiting her.

Kenny Rodriguez is Doing Well as an Account Manager

Kenny Rodriguez has resumed his life as he knew it before appearing on the season. He currently works as an OEM Associate Account Manager at Rockwell Automation, an automation machinery manufacturing firm, and resides in Dallas, Texas. Kenny graduated from Macalester College in 2023. During college, he kept himself busy playing football, working as a Retail Sales Associate at H&M, and interning in sales. Now, Kenny has found a role that suits him and is also establishing himself as a fitness influencer. His separate Instagram account, dedicated to male fitness and health, has steadily gained followers. It won’t be long before Kenny also sees impressive growth in this new venture.

