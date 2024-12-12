Janet Dutschke: Where is James Everett Dutschke’s Ex-Wife Now?

The years-long feud between a popular Elvis impersonator named Paul Kevin Curtis and a local politician named James Everett Dutschke resulted in a scandal that had the former go to jail after being accused of sending poisonous letters to President Barack Obama and a couple more US officials. The entire case is documented in detail in Netflix’s ‘The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga,’ which also features several relatives of Paul and James, including the latter’s former wife — Janet Dutschke.

Janet Dutschke Was Married to James Everett Dutschke at the Time of His Arrest

Janet Ann Cayson, formerly Janet Dutschke, was married to James Everett Dutschke, a local politician who had connections with several influential politicians. In April 2013, their world turned upside down when he was arrested by the authorities for his alleged involvement in sending ricin-laced letters to President Barack Obama and a couple of other US officials. Eventually, he pleaded guilty to one count of developing and possessing ricin and sending three threatening letters. As a result, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison in addition to five years of supervised release. After his arrest and sentencing, the marriage between Janet and James ended with a divorce as she seemingly did not want to do anything with her former husband’s criminal activities.

Janet Dutschke is Single and Thriving in the Company of Her Loved Ones

Originally from Rochester, New York, Janet Dutschke currently leads a single and fulfilling life in Tupelo, Mississippi. Although she prefers to keep the details of her professional life under wraps, she shares her day-to-day with her friends and followers on social media. Her two daughters — Kailey Callahan and Aleighna Sheffield — are a couple of the most important persons in her life. She expressed how she feels about them on Daughter’s Day 2021, “So proud to say ‘Happy Daughter Day’ to my lil Masterpieces. Words can Never describe my love for you!” While Kailey is engaged, Aleighna is married to Seth Sheffield. Since both are doting mothers to their respective children, Janet is also a loving grandmother.

Her religion, Christianity, also holds an important place in Janet’s life. On a regular basis, she likes to express her gratitude towards her Lord, saying, “…I come before You with a heart that seeks Your strength. Thank You for the breath in my lungs, the love from my family and for the unchanging love You pour out so freely. In the midst of life’s challenges, remind me that Your presence is my refuge and my strength. Lord, I ask for clarity and calmness today. Quiet the noise of anxiety or distractions, and help me focus on walking in Your wisdom.”

She also asks the divine to give her the courage and strength to “face any trials with faith, and forgiveness knowing that You are working all things for good.” In order to stay in shape and healthy, Janet also supposedly indulges in different physical activities, including biking. In September 2024, she also went on an adventurous trip to Arkansas. Besides being an adventurer and explorer, she also describes herself as goofy, determined, and spontaneous.

