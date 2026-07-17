Jared Scheierl: Where is the Survivor Now?

As the kidnapping and disappearance of 11-year-old Jacob Erwin Wetterling in October 1989 led the police to launch an investigation, they also dug deeper into another abduction and sexual assault case, involving 12-year-old Jared Scheierl, that happened earlier that same year. The investigation spanned decades, and Jared tried his best to help the authorities identify and apprehend his attacker and Jacob’s killer, Danny Heinrich. All the intricate details are explored in the episode titled ‘Where Are You, Jacob?’ of ABC’s ’20/20,’ which features emotional and insightful interviews with the officials who helped solve the case.

Jared Scheierl Survived Danny Heinrich’s Attack Months Before Jacob Wetterling’s Death

Jared Scheierl was born on January 19, 1976, alongside his identical twin, to Daniel Scheierl. He was raised alongside his four siblings in a seemingly loving and supportive household. He was only 12 years old when he was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by Danny Heinrich in Cold Spring, Minnesota, on January 13, 1989. Jared told the authorities that the attacker held him at gunpoint and told him to run after the sexual assault without looking back. Months later, Jacob Erwin Wetterling was also abducted, sexually assaulted, and killed by Danny. Having survived the attack, Jared made it his mission to get to help the police solve the case and bring the perpetrator to justice.



Jared Scheierl Has Come a Long Way With the Support of His Family

While still reeling from the traumatic experience of the sexual assault, Jared Scheierl claimed that he slept on his parents’ bedroom floor for a year or so. When Jacob Erwin Wetterling was also abducted in a similar fashion, the authorities interviewed Jared on multiple occasions. He felt that providing details about his experience to the police could help them catch the individual responsible for the crimes. When Danny Heinrich was finally linked to Jared’s sexual assault and Jacob’s homicide in 2016, the police took him into custody. His DNA matched the DNA evidence found on the clothing that Jared was wearing during the assault. At the time, Jared was still living in the Paynesville area, where he worked as a plumber and served as a community leader.

In the October 2018 court hearing of Danny, Jared took the stand and recounted how the defendant abducted him, drove him to a secluded area, and sexually assaulted him. He also opened up about the nightmares, anxiety, and trauma that he endured in the decades that followed. His ex-wife, Lacey Scheierl, also took the stand and claimed that Jared’s depression, caused by the assault, also affected his work, marriage, and relationship with their three children. His pain and compulsion to get to the bottom of the case also led to their divorce. She stated, “I think that I lost my marriage because of what happened 29 years ago.”

The following month, on November 29, 2018, Jared was awarded more than $17 million in damages in his civil lawsuit against Danny Heinrich. Since the perpetrator is in jail, it’s unlikely he would actually receive any of the money. The Paynesville, Minnesota, resident appears to still work as an Industrial Plumber for Rice Lake Construction Group. Before that, he worked as a driller at Sumitomo Metal Mining Pogo LLC between June 1996 and September 1999. From 2003 to 2015, Jared was reportedly employed at Voss Plumbing as a mason and plumber. From what we can tell, he still maintains a close bond with his three children, including his daughter, Madi Scheierl, and his grandchildren. In July 2022, he took an impromptu trip to Lake Superior in Duluth, Minnesota, with his family. He also considers his dog, Bear, an extended member of his family.