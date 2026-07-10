Jason Hans: Where is Ella Jackson’s Ex-Husband Now?

Even though Jason Hans had separated from his ex-wife, Ella Jackson, the affection he had for her as a friend remained. The two shared a son, Phillip Hans, and had stayed close even more than a decade after parting ways as a married couple. In October 2019, when Ella was reported missing, Jason knew he had to step up. With much of her family living in Ukraine and Russia, he became an important link between them and the investigation, while also serving as one of the public faces advocating for her. NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Bluegrass Mystery’ highlights how Jason remained committed to seeking justice for Ella and supported the effort every step of the way.

Jason Hans Remained a Close Friend of Ella Jackson Even After Their Divorce

Jason Hans grew up in San Diego, California, and went on to build a career in the academic and family services field. His educational journey began at Columbia College, where he earned an Associate of Arts in General Studies in 1996. He then attended the University of Missouri and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies in 1999, followed by a Master of Arts in Family Mediation in 2001. By 2002, Jason was married and building a happy life with his wife, Irina Hans. However, tragedy struck that same year when Irina was killed in a homicide.

The loss of his wife was extremely heartbreaking for Jason, and it was during that period that he met Ella Diebolt. Having recently left what was described as an allegedly abusive relationship, she found common ground with Jason, and the two quickly grew close. Their relationship eventually led to marriage, and they welcomed a son, Phillip Hans. By 2010, however, they both realized that the marriage was no longer working and decided to go their separate ways. Despite the separation, they remained friends and committed co-parents. Jason has often said that Ella was one of the most important people in his life. In October 2019, when Phillip reported his mother missing, Jason became deeply concerned and publicly described Ella as a kind, intelligent woman while pleading for information about her whereabouts.

In April 2020, following the arrest of Glenn Jackson, Jason publicly shared that Ella had previously told him about her allegedly abusive relationship with Glenn. According to Jason, Ella had confided in him as early as 2015 that she feared for her safety and wanted to leave her husband. He said that he had offered her financial assistance, but Ella allegedly told him she was afraid of losing custody of her younger son and was reportedly waiting for the right time to make a change. On April 24, 2020, the same day Glenn was arrested, Jason was granted custody of Ella and Glenn’s six-year-old son. He stepped in to care for the child during an incredibly difficult period for the family.

Jason Hans Adopted His Ex-Wife’s Son After She Passed Away

After Ella’s death, Jason became the primary caregiver for her younger son and ensured he remained connected to those who loved him. He also served as a point of contact for Ella’s relatives abroad. He kept family members in Ukraine and Russia informed about major developments in the case and the legal proceedings that followed. Beyond supporting his family, Jason became increasingly involved in legislative reform. In 2024, he partnered with Ruth Ann Palumbo on several proposed measures in Kentucky aimed at addressing issues affecting victims’ families. The proposals focused on preserving family identities after adoption, allowing posthumous name changes for victims of domestic violence, and removing inheritance tax barriers for foster children. These causes were deeply influenced by his own experiences with personal loss and the legal system.

Jason continued raising Ella Jackson’s son in Kentucky, and in February 2026, he was present in court when Glenn Jackson was sentenced. During the proceedings, Jason spoke about the emotional impact the case had on the child. He shared that the boy would ask him for stories about his mother every day and that he had reached a point where he felt he had run out of memories to share. Jason also expressed frustration with the legal process, saying the family felt they had been repeatedly “revictimized,” especially because Glenn had spent more than 40% of his sentence under house arrest. He explained that the perpetrator’s time at home also affected the child, as his name and photo were reportedly removed from school yearbooks and award announcements to protect him. After the criminal case concluded, Jason was finally able to complete the legal adoption of Ella’s son and later filed a wrongful civil lawsuit against Glenn.

Jason Hans is Committed to His Academic Career at the University of Kentucky Today

Jason Hans is a professor in the Department of Family Sciences at the University of Kentucky, where he has been teaching since 2004. Throughout his academic career, he has taken on several leadership roles, including serving as Department Chair from 2021 to 2023, Director of Graduate Studies from 2011 to 2015, and Director of Undergraduate Studies in 2022. He is a McNair Scholar and a two-time Fulbright Scholar to Ukraine. Jason has received multiple teaching honors, including the 2009 USDA Excellence in Teaching Award and the 2008 Provost’s Outstanding Teacher Award at the University of Kentucky. His research has focused extensively on divorce, stepfamilies, and family relationships.

Jason has been married to Nataliya Hans since November 19, 2018. Over the years, he has continued to lead a life shaped by both personal joys and losses. He has embraced everyday moments with Ella’s son, who has become an important part of his family and whom he continues to raise with love and care. Jason has also carried the grief of losing his first wife, Irina, while dealing with other losses, including the passing of his cat Katya in February 2026. Despite the hardships he has faced, he has continued to live life on his own terms while remaining committed to the causes that matter to him. He has been a strong advocate for Ukraine amid the ongoing war and has shared his connection to the country through his work and personal ties. Now based in Odessa, Ukraine, Jason continues with his academic responsibilities in Kentucky.

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