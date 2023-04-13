Jason Holman: Where is Ghost Train Fire Survivor Now?

Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s ‘Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire’ chronicles how the Ghost Train at Luna Park Sydney got engulfed in flames on June 9, 1979, leading to seven deaths. The show takes the form of an investigation conducted by Journalist Caro Meldrum-Hanna, who tries to discover the truth behind the tragedy. In order to paint a clear picture of the tragedy that shocked Australia, Caro holds numerous one-on-one interviews with eyewitnesses, families of the victims, law enforcement officers, and survivors. Jason Holman, who was just 12 at the time of the incident and a passenger on the Ghost Train, also shares his experience in front of the cameras. Well, let’s delve into the details and find out where Jason is at present, shall we?

Who Is Jason Holman?

A native of Waverley, New South Wales, Jason Holman was just 12 years old at the time of the fire. The show mentions that he was pretty close to a group of 13-year-old boys consisting of Jonathan Billings, Seamus Rahilly, Richard Carroll, and Michael Johnson. In fact, Jason met these guys through school, and although they were a year above him, all five shared an incredible bond. Even their family insisted that the boys were almost inseparable.

On June 9, 1979, Jason, along with his four friends, got permission to travel to Milsons Point, New South Wales, where they planned on spending the day at Luna Park Sydney. This trip was supposed to be the group’s very first unsupervised outing, and the five could not wait for the day to arrive. Moreover, the show mentioned that several girls had also planned on accompanying the boys, but their parents stopped them at the last minute. Hence, Jason, and his friends, caught the bus on their own and made their way down to Luna Park.

Once at Luna Park, Jason, Jonathan, Seamus, Richard, and Michael had a wonderful time on their own. Later, Jason mentioned that since the trip was unsupervised, the kids were excited to try everything, and at the very end, they queued up for a ride on the Ghost Train. Although the Ghost Train ride appeared normal initially, Jason was shocked when a train attendant picked him up from his carriage and dragged him outside in the middle of the ride. That was when he realized that the entire ride was on fire and the people stuck inside had no way of escape. Tragically, that was also the last time Jason ever got to meet his friends, as all four boys, along with three other victims, perished in the fire.

Where Is Jason Holman Today?

In the days that followed, the media dubbed Jason the luckiest boy alive, although he claimed he did not feel that lucky. Moreover, the deaths of his friends remained fresh on his mind for years, and even today, Jason finds himself battling the demons of the past from time to time. In fact, while on the show, he talked about the question that haunts him to this day and said, “My friends, engulfed by flames, died in front of me. Why did I survive? Why me? I ask myself that question nearly every single day.”

Although the tragedy had become several years old by the time Jason came of age, he began investigating the truth and soon got acquainted with Australian Artist Martin Sharp, who was responsible for painting the Luna Park face after the fire. Although the police claimed the fire occurred due to an electrical fault, Martin believed other external forces were behind the incident. Gradually, Jason began assisting Marting in his investigation, and he took over completely when the artist passed away in 2013. Incidentally, it was Jason who handed over Martin’s meticulous notes, as well as thousands of journals and records, over to Caro Meldrum-Hanna when she decided to investigate the fire.

At present, Jason Holman resides in Sydney, New South Wales, and works as a First Assistant Director for Stornaway Films LTD. Moreover, readers will be interested to know that Jason has also directed several productions, including the TV series ‘Home and Away’ and the short film ‘Broga.’ On top of it, while on the show, Jason mentioned he believes that the fire was the result of deliberate arson and claimed he would not rest until the victims’ families got to know the truth.

Read More: Where is Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire Filmed?