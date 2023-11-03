Jason Steadman AKA Robert Maxwell: The Killer is Now in Prison

Jason Steadman, AKA Robert Aubrey-Maxwell, is a man whose story is told in detail in NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Case of the Man with No Name.’ The peculiarity of the whole situation stemmed not only from the confusing nomenclature of the man but also from the fatal consequences that seemed to have originated from love and jealousy. The death of Dwayne Demkiw and the role of Angel Chalifoux in the life of the two men only served to amplify public interest. That said, people have also been curious about what Steadman has been up to these days since he had to answer for his actions.

Jason Steadman’s Heinous Crime

Under the identity of Robert Maxwell, Jason Steadman had been in a relationship with Angel Chalifoux for a long time, though according to the latter, she had no idea about her partner’s double identity. Or former partner, as the case was since the couple ended up separating in May 2015. As it turns out, Steadman had been dating Angel since around 2013, and she had known him as Robert for about three years.

However, when the couple broke up, Steadman apparently felt that the reason for the split was none other than Dwayne Demkiw, who had been in a relationship with Angel in the past. Despite their break up, Angel and Dwayne remained good friends, and according to a mutual acquaintance, it did not seem like Steadman had any animosity towards Dwayne when the two had met in 2013. However, things apparently changed enough that Steadman meditated to kill his former partner’s ex.

The last anyone saw Dwayne alive was on May 31, 2015, when he had been cleaning the vehicle he drove as a part-time limousine driver. Steadman had apparently been waiting in the parking lot dumpster for hours with a machete in order to attack Dwayne. According to the evidence, the victim had been stabbed and cut various times and suffered critical wounds. Following this, Steadman allegedly took Dwayne into the victim’s car and drove it to drop Dwayne’s remains near Innisfail, Alberta. Steadman then drove the car to Calgary, Alberta, and set it on fire.

As it turned out, Jason Steadman is a US citizen who had been based in Seattle, Washington, for a long time before fleeing to Canada. His reasons for the same likely stemmed from his less-than-stellar encounters with the law in his own country. According to Jennifer Steadman, Jason Steadman’s wife, he had been physically abusive to her, recounting a September 2009 incident when he had choked her. She shared this incident in order to have court-mandated protection from her husband. She additionally recalled many instances of verbal and physical abuse to make her case.

In May 2010, Steadman was sentenced to two years in prison on account of sending threatening fake letters to his former employer and for a hoax that involved the threat of a bomb pipe. However, he was released on probation in September of the same year. Jason was also ordered by the court in December 2011 to make monthly payments of child support for his daughter, though he ended up declaring himself “poor” in a response statement dated January 23, 2012.

Steadman had gotten a job as a food and drinks vendor for Seattle Mariners games in 2011 but was fired in September of the same year. He was also accused of threatening Jennifer on July 21, 2012, when the two met to discuss the arrangements for their daughter. In the same month, the court ordered Steadman to stay away from his wife and daughter. However, after he did not show up to his scheduled Seattle probation officer meetup, a warrant was issued against Steadman on August 3, 2012. According to law enforcement, he fled to Canada sometime in September 2012, likely assuming his identity as Robert Maxwell not much later. It is believed that he assumed the identity of the real Robert Aubrey-Maxwell, who was last seen in Vancouver, British Columbia, in the 2012 fall and was reported missing by his grandmother in February 2013.

Where is Jason Steadman Today?

For his crimes on Canadian soil, Jason Stedman was extradited to Canada from Seattle on September 22, 2016, having been handed over to the Canadian authorities at the Douglas border. At the time, a nationwide warrant had been out for him on charges of first-degree murder and arson. On February 21, 2019, Steadman was found guilty of both charges after a five-week-long trial. The verdict was decided by a 12-person jury.

The very next day of his verdict, Steadman was sentenced to 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole. The motive behind his crimes against Dwayne Demkiw is said to be jealousy, though the defendant did not say much on the topic. Even now, Jason is serving his sentence under the supervision of the Canadian authorities after he was declared guilty by the court in Edmonton, Alberta.

Read More: Where is Angel Chalifoux Now?