Javontae Green Murder: Where is Jerrollyn Hunt Now?

The episode titled ‘Jerrollyn Hunt’ of Oxygen’s ‘Snapped: Killer Moms’ chronicles the untimely death of a 29-year-old father of two named Javontae Green in Bakersfield, California, in August 2021. As the detectives investigated the case, they learned that a dispute about a set of car keys turned into a violent showdown, leading to Javontae’s demise. With the perpetrator on the run, the police tried everything in their power to bring them to justice. The documentary also features in-depth interviews with Javontae’s loved ones and officials involved in the investigation.

Javontae Green Was Killed in Broad Daylight Outside His Bakersfield Home

Born around 1992, Javontae Tervell Green was a Bakersfield, California, resident, leading a fulfilling life surrounded by his family and friends. He was also a doting father to two young children, whom he shared with his girlfriend, Kylie. The children were elementary school students in 2021. His dreams of raising his two sons and watching them achieve big things in life were shattered on the morning of August 10, 2021, when he met his untimely and sudden demise right outside his house in the 200 block of Eye Street in Bakersfield.

Around 11:15 am, the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a shooting on Eye Street between 2nd and 3rd streets, where they found the 29-year-old father of two dead on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene, with the cause of his death being a fatal gunshot wound to the head. During the canvassing of the crime scene, the detectives found a shell casing and launched a homicide investigation to apprehend the perpetrator.

Javontae Green’s Killer Went on a Run Before Getting Apprehended Within 12 Hours

As part of the investigation, the police interviewed residents and witnesses in the area and were led to Javontae Green’s girlfriend, Kylie, and her mother, Jerrollyn Raye Hunt. While looking for Jerrollyn, the detectives interviewed Kylie, who claimed she accompanied her mother and a couple of other women to Javontae’s house to retrieve Kylie’s car keys. She told the detectives that when nobody answered the door, someone smashed the apartment window. According to her, Javontae then rushed outside and followed Kylie, who ran inside her car, after which he allegedly struck the trunk and rear window of the car.

In fear of getting hurt by glass, she put her head down and heard a gunshot as her boyfriend fell on the ground. She claimed that she saw her mother fleeing the crime scene. However, a witness told the investigators that Javontae was attacked by multiple women with sticks. He allegedly grabbed one of the sticks from them and tried to defend himself. The witness claimed that he was walking backward when he was fatally shot. About 12 hours after the shooting, the Bakersfield Police Department tracked Jerrollyn Hunt and took her into custody, charging her with first-degree murder for the killing of Javontae Green.

It turned out that she reportedly had prior misdemeanor convictions for petty theft and spousal battery. Initially, Jerrollyn denied firing the gun at Javontae, but later admitted to shooting him out of concern for her daughter’s safety as he allegedly kept smashing her car with a large stick. As per her account, Javontae allegedly threw the stick at her, after which she flinched and pulled the trigger. It is alleged that she disposed of the murder weapon, a 9mm handgun, in a bush outside a market.

Jerrollyn Hunt is Currently Incarcerated at a California Prison Facility

Soon after her arrest, Jerrollyn Raye Hunt pleaded not guilty to the charges against her and decided to take the case to court. In September 2022, her murder trial commenced. The prosecution presented all the incriminating evidence against the defendant, including witness statements. In the end, on September 26, 2022, the jury deliberated and convicted Jerrollyn of the lesser charge of second-degree murder and a firearm enhancement charge. More than a month later, on November 3, 2022, the killer was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for the murder of Javontae Green.

Defending her actions, she claimed, “I am a mother, not a murderer.” She also asked for the Green family’s forgiveness, stating, “My heart has been heavy knowing that my story hasn’t been heard due to counsel saying it was probably best that I didn’t go on the stand.” As of today, 46-year-old Jerrollyn Raye Hunt is serving her sentence at Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, California, with her parole eligibility date scheduled for August 2041.

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