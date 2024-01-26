Jay’s Pet Butter Shark Tank Update: Serving Pawsitively Delicious Treats

The profound love that people harbor for their pets often transforms these animals into cherished members of the family. Pet owners are driven by an innate desire to provide the best for their furry companions, leading to a booming pet industry. This industry has witnessed a surge in innovative products and services catering to the diverse needs and preferences of pet lovers. Amid this surge, Jay’s Pet Butter emerged as a notable addition during its appearance on the 15th season and 12th episode of ‘Shark Tank.’ This product reflects the ongoing trend of offering a wide array of quality products designed to enhance the well-being and enjoyment of pets, contributing to the ever-expanding market for pet-related goods and services.

Jay’s Pet Butter: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Jay’s Pet Butter is the brainchild of two individuals, Jay Cutler and Brandan Fokken, who joined forces fueled by their shared love for dogs. The venture serves as a personal tribute to Cutler’s canine companions, Daisy and Capone. Jay Cutler, a well-known figure in the bodybuilding realm, achieved legendary status by securing his first Mr. Olympia title in 2006, triumphing over the reigning champion, Ronnie Coleman. His subsequent victories in 2007, 2009, and 2010 solidified his place in the bodybuilding pantheon. Following his retirement in 2013, Cutler directed his entrepreneurial spirit towards the fitness and well-being sector.

In 2017, he introduced the Jay Cutler series product line, known as Cutler Nutrition. Expanding his commitment to promoting fitness beyond humans, Jay’s Pet Butter emerged in 2022 as a testament to his dedication to the welfare of pets. Aligned with their vision, Jay Cutler found a like-minded partner in Brandan Fokken, a professional physique competitor and bodybuilder who owns the upscale Gym Culture in West Lubbock. To showcase Jay’s Pet Butter on a larger platform, the duo started on the journey of securing a spot on the renowned entrepreneurial television show.

Through a rigorous process involving an online application and multiple interviews, Cutler and Fokken successfully navigated the selection rounds. Subsequently, they earned the opportunity to travel to Los Angeles, where they presented their innovative pet product to the discerning panel of judges during Season 15 of ‘Shark Tank.’ Jay’s Pet Butter stands out in the pet treat market for its commitment to canine health and well-being. Recognizing the shortcomings of traditional peanut butter available for dogs, Jay Cutler and Brandan Fokken crafted a healthy alternative.

The pet butter is meticulously handcrafted using clean and nutritious ingredients, including peanuts, flax seeds, banana chips, and glucosamine, catering to dogs of all breeds. Importantly, the product is free from Xylitol, hydrogenated oil, salt, sugar, corn syrup, and palm oil, ensuring a wholesome and safe treat for furry companions. Beyond its delectable taste, Jay’s Pet Butter serves as a versatile supplement, suitable for direct consumption, filling toys and lick mats, or even refrigerating to create convenient on-the-go pill pockets.

Where is Jay’s Pet Butter Now?

Following its appearance on ‘Shark Tank,’ Jay’s Pet Butter experienced a significant surge in sales and visibility, accompanied by heightened engagement on social media platforms. The exposure gained from the show, which boasts a vast viewership and entrepreneurial expertise, likely contributed to an increased customer base. The endorsement from the Shark Tank judges, renowned for their business acumen, serves as a powerful testament to the product’s quality and innovation. This positive reception on a widely watched platform would naturally generate curiosity and interest among pet owners.

Jay’s Pet Butter currently offers four enticing flavors, which are available for sale on their official website: Bacon Bits, Blueberry & Sweet Potato, Dessert Dough, and Banana Chips Flax Seed & Glucosamine. Each flavor is meticulously crafted using a diverse selection of ingredients, aiming to deliver not only a delectable taste but also essential nutrients for pets. The first three flavors, namely Bacon Bits, Blueberry & Sweet Potato, and Dessert Dough, are priced at $13.99 per jar, while the Banana Chips Flax Seed and Glucosamine variant is available at $14.99 for a single jar.

To enhance customer convenience, Jay’s Pet Butter allows interest-free installments on purchases totaling $50 or more, ensuring pet owners have easy access to these nutritious and flavorful treats for their furry companions. Jay’s Pet Butter emerges not only as a delectable treat for our beloved dogs but also as a testament to good-heartedness and a genuine commitment to providing high-quality products. The founders, Jay Cutler and Brandan Fokken, have extended their vision for fitness and well-being from humans to our four-legged friends. The vision for betterment and a commitment to pet well-being are poised to revolutionize the industry and take this company to greater heights.

