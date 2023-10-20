Jean-Pierre Forgeon: Vjeran Tomic’s Victim Continues to Love Art

In 2010, one of the most significant museum burglaries of the century occurred when Vjeran Tomic stole five invaluable pieces of art from the Paris Museum of Modern Art. However, this audacious heist was not his inaugural foray into the world of theft and crime. Tomic had a series of burglaries to his name, with various victims. One notable victim in Tomic’s criminal history was Jean-Pierre Forgeon, and this particular burglary had far-reaching consequences for Tomic. In Netflix’s ‘Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris’, the story is examined at great lengths and if you’re eager to delve deeper into the details of this intriguing story and explore it in depth, we’re ready to provide you with all the information you seek. Shall we get started?

Who is Jean-Pierre Forgeon?

Jean Pierre is a metal sculptor residing in the upscale neighborhood of Paris Triangle, particularly on Montaigne Avenue. His artistic journey is marked by significant accomplishments, including obtaining a CAP in artistic ironwork and a Diplôme des Beaux-Arts from Nancy. He established his workshop in Euvezin in 1973, which has since become a renowned hub for creative endeavors. Over the years, his workshop has gained a reputation as a reference point for artistic creation. It caters to the specific demands of customers, crafting both decorative and functional pieces. Jean Pierre’s expertise in the field was underscored by his receipt of the 1st prize at the Chateauroux Artistic Ironwork Meetings in 1985, highlighting his talent and contributions to the world of metalwork and sculpture.

After orchestrating the daring heist at the Museum of Modern Art, Tomic found himself facing the issue of not receiving the full sum of money that had been promised to him. As the case gradually faded from the media spotlight, Tomic’s financial situation became precarious, necessitating a new source of income. In his quest for quick cash, he continued to scale the affluent neighborhoods of Paris. For several days, he strolled through the Paris Triangle, notably along Montaigne Avenue. What he was unaware of, however, was that a detective from the police force had been discreetly trailing him. The detective observed that Tomic frequently glanced upwards while walking, a telltale sign that he was assessing the houses he intended to break into and enter.

Tomic’s burglary of Jean Pierre’s home was a bold and audacious one. Among the items he pilfered were a Metzinger painting, a Pissarro artwork, a painting by Blais, and even a Gallien piece that was prominently displayed above Jean Pierre’s bed. In addition to the paintings, Tomic made off with 200 grams of jewelry and ten collectible watches. The collective worth of the stolen items amounted to an astonishing 2 million euros.

Unbeknownst to Tomic, the police had been closely tailing him, and they swiftly arrested him just a few blocks away. When questioned about the origin of the stolen paintings and items, Tomic made a candid admission – he had stolen them. Jean Pierre, on the other hand, had been unaware of the unfolding events until he was informed by the authorities. He counted himself fortunate that he was able to recover his valuable possessions following Tomic’s arrest.

Where is Jean-Pierre Forgeon Now?

Jean Pierre expressed the strangeness of witnessing his house stripped of its belongings, but he also saw another side to Tomic. Instead of viewing him solely as a criminal, he recognized Tomic as something of an artist himself. Jean Pierre was impressed by the skill with which Tomic had climbed the building, considering it a display of genius. He also noted that the theft of the Gallien painting, which hung above his bed, was quite extraordinary. It wasn’t a piece known to many, revealing Tomic’s keen eye for detail and an in-depth knowledge of art that Jean Pierre couldn’t help but acknowledge.

In a lighthearted manner, Jean Pierre remarked that if Tomic were to ever return to his house, he was welcome to take anything except for the Gallien painting. This particular artwork held a special place in his heart, and he was not willing to part with it again. Jean Pierre continues to reside in Paris, maintaining his opulent and aesthetically enriched lifestyle, surrounded by beautiful things that brought him joy and inspiration. His enduring love for art and life’s extravagance remained undiminished.

