Christian “Toby” Obumseli was the beloved son of Igwe and Chio Obumseli and the younger brother of Jeffrey Obumseli. The family shared a deep love for one another, but it was torn apart when Christian was stabbed to death by his then live-in girlfriend, Courtney Clenney, in their shared apartment in the Edgewater neighborhood of Miami, Florida, in 2022. From the onset, the family suspected the OnlyFans content creator of being responsible for the gruesome crime. Christian looked up to his older brother, Jeffrey, and attended the same college as him — Texas Tech University. So, when Christian lost his life, Jeffrey was deeply devastated and strove to get justice for him. All the intricate details of the case and the ensuing investigation are covered in NBC’s ‘Dateline: Tick Tick Boom.’

Dallas, Texas, Resident Jeffrey Obumseli is Working at a Healthcare Company

After the tragic demise of Christian “Toby” Obumseli in April 2022, his older brother, Jeffrey Obumseli, created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Christian’s funeral and other requirements, including counseling and litigation. He elaborated on the page: “We humbly ask our community to come together and support us during this time. We need financial assistance to cover postmortem transportation of the body, funeral arrangements, attorney fees, litigation, counseling, and bills for the family as we seek justice for our beloved brother and son. No amount is too small.” As of 2026, it has raised more than $85,000.

While Jeffrey was working at Jeftons Health Care Systems as an Executive Administrative Assistant, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Texas Tech University in 2014. From March 2015 to March 2017, he was employed at CVS Pharmacy as a Lead Pharmacy Technician & Appeals Claims Associate. Jeffrey then switched to AmerisourceBergen, where he served as a Pharmacy Strategy Consultant and then Product Delivery Specialist. Between 2017 and 2019, Christian’s brother tied himself to Health Care Service Corporation as a Senior Consultant. He then returned to working at AmerisourceBergen as an Implementation Project Manager.

Jeffrey also served as a Senior Clinical Associate at Abbott for over three years. Since January 2024, he has been employed at Vizient, Inc. as a Senior Program Manager, Pharmacy Sourcing, and Strategic Distribution. As for his personal life, he prefers to stay away from the limelight. From what we can tell, he resides in Dallas, Texas, and continues to keep alive the memory of his late brother, Christian “Toby” Obumseli, in his heart. Jeffrey also seems to maintain a close-knit bond with his parents, Igwe and Chio Obumseli.

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