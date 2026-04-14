Jen Rapp: Where is Dean Potter’s Ex-Partner and Girlfriend Now?

In 2015, Jen Rapp had been on a trip with her then-boyfriend, Dean Potter, in Yosemite National Park in California. He was a renowned BASE jumper, and the two of them had taken many such trips together. Jen stayed back to take pictures, but little did she know that it would be the last time she would see him. When she did not hear from him, she quickly raised the alarm, and the next day, Potter’s remains were found after he had crashed and passed away. In HBO’s ‘The Dark Wizard,’ his life is explored in depth, including his final moments, when Jen was with him and witnessed what had transpired.

Jen Rapp Took Pictures of Her Boyfriend Before His Fatal Accident

Jennifer “Jen” Rapp was born on October 14, 1981, in Columbia, Washington. Around 2006, she was single and had three children from a previous relationship, and sometime after that, she met Dean Potter. A famous BASE jumper, he had also recently ended his relationship with Steph Davis, and the two of them quickly started a relationship. They eventually moved in together in Yosemite, California, where Jen partook in his love for the outdoors and often joined him in hiking and such activities. The two of them would go on various trails, and she had seen him chase his sense of adventure many times. Their dog, Whisper, went everywhere with them. May 16, 2015, felt like it would be another day just like the many they had shared together.

Jen stayed back and clicked pictures as Potter and his climbing partner Graham Hunt attempted a wingsuit BASE jump from Taft Point in Yosemite National Park. Jen later said that as soon as the two of them jumped, she lost sight of them and then heard two thumps. She grew increasingly concerned when she did not receive the usual text Potter would send after a safe landing. As it grew dark, she went to meet Graham’s girlfriend, Rebecca Haynie, and asked if she had heard from the two men. When neither of them had any updates, they contacted national park authorities, who advised them to report the men missing. By the next morning, their remains were found.

Jen Rapp is Working in the Marketing Industry as a Chief Customer Officer Today

The pictures that Jen Rapp clicked as Dean Potter and Graham Hunt made their jump proved crucial in understanding what had transpired. She also released Potter’s last essay with Outside Magazine and did not hold back from memorializing him in a way that truly mattered. Her account was very important in 8understanding what had happened, and she fully cooperated. The loss was immense, but she tried to honor his memory in the best way she could, focusing on what felt meaningful and lasting.

At the time in 2015, she was working in communications within the outdoor industry. In the years since, she has built an impressive career in brand, marketing, and communications leadership. She went on to become Head of Global Communications at Arc’teryx in 2015, before moving to DoorDash in 2017 as Vice President of Marketing, where she led major branding and social impact initiatives. She later served as Chief Brand Officer at Owlet Baby Care and then as Vice President of Brand & Communications at Klaviyo. Most recently, she joined Superside, first as Chief Marketing Officer in 2024 and then as Chief Customer Officer in 2026, and she continues to shape global brand strategies.

Jen Rapp Has a Long List of Acting Credits to Her Name

Jennifer Rapp had long had a diverse career across communications and creative industries. She began working in 1999 as a copywriter and photo editor at Black Diamond Equipment while studying at the University of Utah, where she graduated magna cum laude in 2003 with a degree in Business Marketing and Philosophy. In 2003, she joined Patagonia as Global Director of Communications and Public Relations, leading global PR efforts and working closely with founder Yvon Chouinard until 2013. That year, she became Vice President of Communications at TOMS, overseeing major launches and partnerships, and continued consulting there until 2017.

Her career post-2015 has been illustrious, but she also has a history of working in films and TV series as an actress. She made an early appearance in ‘The Sopranos’ in 2004, followed by a role in ‘Broken Flowers’ in 2005. In 2006, she was cast in the short film ‘Scorpions & Frogs’, and in 2007, she did ‘Spinning Into Butter’. Her work continued with appearances in ‘Sports Soup’ in 2008 and ‘Mein Leben & ich’ in 2009. By 2010, she took on roles in ‘Prime of Your Life’ and ‘Chips and Salsa’. She is not very public with her personal life, but it seems like she is happy with a partner and her kids. It must not have been easy for her, but with perseverance and good faith, she is happy in her life and will always remember Dean Potter fondly.

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