Jennifer Crecente Murder: Where is Justin Crabbe Now?

In Investigation Discovery’s ‘Murder In The Heart of Texas,’ the primary focus is on the homicide cases investigated by the talented and competent Austin Police Detective, Lisa Morrill, in the 2000s. One of the murders that she helped solve was that of an 18-year-old high school student named Jennifer Crecente in Austin, Texas, in February 2006. During the investigation, Lisa and her team of detectives uncovered her history of abuse that ultimately led them straight to the perpetrator. The documentary also features exclusive and insightful interviews with not only Lisa herself but also Jennifer’s mother, who recounted the pain and horror she felt upon losing her beloved daughter.

Jennifer Crecente’s Remains Were Found in a Wooded Area in Austin

Born on September 9, 1987, in Las Cruces, New Mexico, Jennifer Ann Crecente was the beloved daughter of Drew and Elizabeth Crecente. After she relocated to Austin, Texas, Jennifer went to local elementary and middle schools before attending Bowie High School, where she crossed paths with her boyfriend, Justin Crabbe. The two began dating, but Justin dropped out of school in the tenth grade. Since her grandmother was a psychologist, she considered following in her footsteps and pursuing a career in the same field. Besides focusing on her academics, Jennifer was also a camp counselor at SciTrek in Atlanta and a hospital volunteer in Austin.

Unfortunately, she couldn’t fulfill her aspirations as fate intervened. In the early hours of February 17, 2006, the police were called to the 8500 block of Coppiano Drive in Austin, Texas, as an individual walking his dog came across human remains in the wooded area. When the officers arrived at the site, they identified the remains to be those of 18-year-old Jennifer Crecente. The high school student, who was only three months away from graduating with honors, had been shot in the back of the head with a sawed-off shotgun, which was found inside a duffel bag not far away from the crime scene. Without any delay, a homicide investigation was immediately launched to get to the bottom of the case.

Jennifer Crecente’s Killer Was Out on Parole for a Felony Conviction at the Time of the Murder

As part of the investigation, the authorities spoke with Jennifer Crecente’s family and friends to understand the circumstances surrounding her untimely demise. That’s when they learned that she had dated Justin Crabbe for two and a half years, and their relationship was highly unstable and volatile. It is alleged that Justin was emotionally and verbally abusive towards Jennifer, who eventually broke up with him a few months prior to her killing. So, Justin was brought in for questioning on February 17, 2006. During his interview, he told the detectives that he was with his friend Richard and Jennifer in the woods on February 15, 2006. As per his account, he and Richard were playfully fighting for a shotgun when it went off and fatally struck Jennifer, who was walking a few meters ahead of them.

Justin also told the police that he and Jennifer planned to rent an apartment together, but had an argument a few days earlier while staying at a hotel in South Austin. Since he was out on parole for a felony conviction, he could not purchase a gun or ammunition. So, to purchase a gun for the apartment, he gave his friend, Ricardo Roman, money to buy one for him. The security footage of a sporting goods store showed Justin, Ricardo, and a couple of other individuals purchasing the sawed-off shotgun. Later, Justin confessed to the crime on tape and admitted to fleeing the scene after shooting her. Thus, on February 18, 2006, he was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the killing of Jennifer Crecente.

Justin Crabbe is Currently Incarcerated at a Texas Prison

A few months later, in September 2006, Justin Crabbe pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Before his jury trial in March 2007, his defense counsel sought to have his videotaped confession excluded from evidence, but the motion was denied. Four months later, on August 1, 2007, Justin pleaded guilty to murder and received a 35-year imprisonment sentence. During his hearing, he testified and incriminated Ricardo Roman, who was later arrested on July 31, 2007, in South Texas for supplying the gun and ammunition that led to Jennifer’s death.

However, on February 15, 2008, the charges against Ricardo were dropped when Justin backed out of his agreement to testify against him. Ricardo’s defense counsel claimed that he thought Justin wanted to purchase the weapon for his rented apartment that he planned to move into with Jennifer. Years later, in August 2023, Justin Crabbe was denied parole at his first parole hearing. A few months later, in January 2024, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles denied his parole yet again, mainly due to Justin’s criminal history, prior drug use, and the brutal nature of his crime.

Meanwhile, Justin mentioned how he had been improving himself by studying, obtaining welding certifications, and participating in rehabilitation programs during his incarceration. Hoping that Jennifer’s family would forgive him someday, he wrote a statement: “Regardless of this prison sentence I can never give Jennifer back. I think about her, and what could have been, and what anguish I must have caused everyday, and I will continue to do so.” As of today, the 38-year-old killer is serving his sentence at the John M. Wynne Unit in Huntsville, Texas, with his projected release date scheduled for February 2041.

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