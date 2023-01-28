Jennifer Martel Murder: Where Is Jared Remy Now?

When Jennifer Martel found love in Boston, she believed her life had taken a turn for the better. However, tragedy struck soon after as Jennifer was found brutally murdered outside her home in full public view. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Deadly Sins: No Forgiveness: Unforgiven Rage-Aholics’ chronicles the gruesome murder and portrays how the police were able to bring her killer to justice. If you are intrigued by the details surrounding this crime and want to find out where Jennifer’s murderer is at present, we have you covered.

How Did Jennifer Martel Die?

Jennifer was just 27 years old and resided in Boston, Massachusets, at the time of her murder. While people who knew her described her as an amazing human being who never hesitated to help others and always had a smile on he face, she was also a caring mother of one and prioritized her child over everything else. Interestingly, Jennifer even maintained wonderful relationships with most of her neighbors, who supported her in her time of need. However, no one could predict the sudden and shocking hate crime that ended up claiming Jennifer’s life.

When the police were informed of Jenifer’s murder on August 15, 2013, they rushed to the scene, only to find the victim lying outside her house in a pool of her own blood. An initial medical examination soon noticed the presence of stab wounds and bruises, which indicated a brutal attack, and the police knew that the victim had tried to defend herself. Later an autopsy confirmed that Jennifer was stabbed and beaten to death, although examiners noted that she had signs of physical injury and abuse from before the murder. Since the crime happened outside and nothing seemed stolen from Jennifer’s residence, the police soon ruled out the theory of a robbery gone wrong and were sure that the victim knew her killer. Hence, they carried out a thorough search of the crime scene before talking to the one and only eyewitness.

Who Killed Jennifer Martel?

Although Jennifer’s murder looked quite complicated initially, it did not take long for the police to get a breakthrough as there was a person who had witnessed the whole incident. This witness was Jennifer’s friend and neighbor, Kristina Hill, who rushed out of her home after hearing the victim’s screams for help. Once out on the street, Kristina saw Jennifer stumble out of her house with a knife wound in her stomach while her fiance, Jared Remy, followed behind. Even before Kristina could react, Jared pushed Jennifer onto the pavement and began hitting her mercilessly.

Kristina mentioned that she tried her best to get Jared to stop, but he seemed furious and soon brandished a knife before stabbing Jennifer multiple times until she stopped moving. He then got up, brushed off his clothes, and walked into the house without a word to Kristina. At that time, Kristina believed that Jared might attack her next, but once he shut himself inside his house, she called the police and rushed to Jennifer’s aid. Taking this statement into consideration, the police immediately knocked on Jared’s door and arrested him without any incident.

When looking into Jared, the police learned that his relationship with Jennifer had recently turned rocky. The show mentioned that Jared was accused of domestic abuse in a previous relationship, and he grew more resentful toward Jennifer after she gave birth to their child. According to the report, Jared would often physically and verbally abuse Jennifer, and soon she began fearing for her child’s safety. Hence, she made up her mind to leave Jared and went to inform Kristina of her choice. Yet, the accused was having none of that as he soon landed up at the neighbor’s house and tried to harm Jennifer physically. However, Kristina immediately informed the police, and Jared was arrested on domestic abuse charges. Subsequently, Jennifer filed a restraining order against him, but Jared walked out of prison after paying a $40 bail, returned home, and stabbed his fiance.

Where Is Jared Remy Now?

When arrested, Jared immediately confessed to killing Jennifer Martel and claimed he did so in a fit of rage. Since the police had a confession as well as an eyewitness statement on their hands, the case seemed pretty strong, and Jared eventually agreed to a plea deal. According to the agreement, Jared pled guilty to first-degree murder in exchange for the prosecution taking the death penalty off the table. Hence, the judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole in 2013, and he remains behind bars at the MCI-Shirley in Shirley, Massachusetts.

