Jeremiah Goleman Murder: Where is Zachariah Stevenson Now?

In the episode titled ‘One Good Deed’ of A&E’s ‘The First 48: Mind Over Murder,’ the primary focus is on the cold-blooded and tragic killing of a hard-working and dedicated construction worker named Jeremiah Goleman in Oklahoma in November 2020. The detectives swiftly followed up on the witness statements, security footage, and physical evidence to track down the unlikely perpetrator within hours of the gruesome crime. The documentary also features interviews with Jeremiah’s loved ones and the officials involved in the investigation.

Jeremiah Goleman Was Found Dead at the Meadowbrook Apartments

Born on August 3, 1992, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jeremiah Kevin Gene Goleman was the beloved son of Kevin Gene Goleman and Deanna Renee Newberry. He also had a close bond with his sister, as they shared many things. As for his education while growing up, he attended the Bixby Public Schools in the suburb of Bixby. In adulthood, Jeremiah worked in the construction industry and earned an honest, contented livelihood for himself and his family. Unfortunately, fate intervened and took him away from his loved ones all of a sudden in late 2020. On the fateful afternoon of November 5, 2020, the police received the Tulsa Police Department received a 911 call around 2:30 pm about multiple gunshots being fired and a car crash at the Meadowbrook Apartments on South Mingo Road in Tulsa.

After arriving at the crime scene, they located the car crashed into a building, and its driver, identified as 28-year-old Jeremiah Goleman, on a second-story balcony through a blood trail that originated from the car. As per the findings, the detectives theorized that the shooting took place after the vehicle crashed into the building while Jeremiah was running away from the scene on foot to ask for help from nearby residents. It was revealed that he was shot in the upper torso, which resulted in his tragic demise. Thus, a homicide investigation was launched immediately to get to the bottom of the case.

Jeremiah Goleman’s Killer Robbed Him Before Shooting Him to Death

As part of the investigation, the detectives spoke with several residents of the Meadowbrook Apartments and reviewed surveillance footage from the area. They learned that the suspected assailant, who was with Jeremiah Goleman in the car, fled the scene and was wearing white clothing. While the police were tracking down the suspect, Tulsa Police Sergeant Joel Ward stated, “He’s an armed person who just murdered somebody so that’s always a concern for us, it’s a concern for the public. We don’t know what the cause of the shooting was, but there’s evidence it was pretty violent.”

The following day, on November 6, 2020, the investigators identified the suspect to be a 16-year-old boy named Zachariah Stevenson, who was arrested on suspicion of killing Jeremiah. It turned out that Zachariah asked Jeremiah for a ride home that evening, and during the ride, the former pulled out a gun and reportedly shot and robbed the construction worker while he was driving, leading to the car crash. It is alleged that at the time of the incident, the suspect was highly intoxicated with pills. Facing a first-degree murder charge and awaiting trial, Zachariah was held in a county jail.

Zachariah Stevenson is Currently Incarcerated at an Oklahoma Prison

Nearly one and a half years later, in April 2022, Zachariah Stevenson’s trial was postponed because many jurors were being considered for an unrelated trial. About five months later, on September 16, he was reportedly found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with Jeremiah Goleman’s killing. Consequently, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the gruesome crime. As of today, the 22-year-old killer is serving his sentence at Great Plains Correctional Center in Hinton, Oklahoma,

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