Jeri Lee Edwards Murder: Where is Danny Silvers Now?

In 2017, a horrific crime took place in a quaint neighborhood in the city of Cedar Hill, Texas, leaving the entire community shocked to its core. Apart from the victim, Jeri Lee Edwards, her partner as well as son were injured severely. The entire incident is explored in detail in the episode titled ‘Renovation Rage’ of Investigation Discovery’s ‘Fear Thy Neighbor,’ which highlights how drastically a neighborly friendship can change with situations. The episode also features interviews with the victim’s son and other important individuals connected to the investigation.

Jeri Lee Edwards Was Killed Right Outside Her House

Born in 1956 to Francis and Dorothy Edwards, Jeri Lee Edwards was a compassionate and kind soul who was loved and respected by everyone. Accompanied by her siblings, including Patricia Clarke and a few brothers, Jeri had the ability to light up any room she walked into through her contagious smile and positivity. After completing her education, her professional path led her to become a truck driver. By 2017, she was the mother of two children — Nick Edwards and Jason Daye — from her previous relationships.

At that time of her death, Jeri was in a loving and healthy relationship with her soul mate, David Bailey. They had recently gotten engaged and were planning to tie the knot when a tragedy befell, grave enough to have turned their world upside down. It occurred sometime after they moved into a new house in the 300 block of Halifax Court in Cedar Hill, Texas, where they had resided for years. On the night of October 23, 2017, the police received a call about a shooting right outside the house of Jeri and David. Upon arriving at the scene, the detectives found the 60-year-old woman dead on the floor while her fiancé, David, and son, Nick, were also in critical condition.

A Feud With a Neighbor Led to Jeri Lee Edwards’ Death

Apart from finding Jeri Lee Edwards shot to death and her two loved ones injured outside her house, the authorities also spotted Danny Howard Silvers, their 68-year-old neighbor, and a gun at the scene of the crime. They proceeded to arrest him for murdering Jeri and causing severe gunshot injuries to a couple of her relatives. He was charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Soon, the police realized that earlier that evening, Danny had complained about a verbal disturbance and claimed that his neighbors had been drinking and yelling at him. Moreover, it was Danny who called 911 after the incident.

In another incident, Danny and Jeri got into a heated argument after water from the latter’s sprinkler got inside Danny’s vehicle. The police were involved in the issue, but they left after suggesting ways to prevent it from happening again and asking them to calm down. Upon digging deeper into Danny’s life, they learned that he was previously charged with driving under the influence and deadly conduct. According to Jeri’s son, Nick, who was also shot, Danny had threatened to murder them during an earlier argument.

Opening up about the incident, Nick told Fox 5 Atlanta that the police “just kind of like blew it off.” He explained further, “They were like, ‘Y’all just need to get along.’ I said, ‘What are y’all going to do one of these times when he actually shoots somebody?’ He said, ‘Well if he shoots somebody, call us.’ Well, a lot of good that did because my mom is now dead.” Nick also talked about the fateful night on October 23, 2017. He concluded, “He pointed it at me first. I was the first one to get shot. I thought that he was just going to shoot me. I never expected him to shoot my mother or David. All over some water.”

Danny Silvers is Currently Incarcerated at a Texas Prison Facility

Danny Silvers denied making any death threats against Jeri or her family. Ultimately, he stood trial for the murder of Jeri Lee Edwards and shooting her partner and son. During the trial, the prosecution presented enough incriminating evidence against him. As a result, the jury returned with a guilty verdict, and in January 2020, the judge sentenced him to 35 years in prison for his crimes. As of now, he is serving his sentence at the Beauford H. Jester III Unit in Richmond, Texas, while his parole eligibility date is scheduled for January 2037.

Read More: Sarah Yarborough Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?