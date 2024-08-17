Jerry Aswegan: Where is Tonia Haddix’s Husband Now?

After the success of ‘Tiger King,’ documentary director Eric Goode ventured into the world of chimpanzees and their owners as he directed and produced HBO’s ‘Chimp Crazy.’ The docuseries profiles the differences between an animal broker named Tonia Rene Haddix and an animal rights group, PETA, as the latter filed lawsuits against the former animal nurse regarding the chimpanzees caged in a facility. Supporting her throughout the cat-and-mouse game was her husband, Jerry Aswegan, who stood for Tonia in times of need.

Jerry Aswegan Has Been Running the A-Z Exotic Animal Adventures Since 1993

From the looks of it, Jerry Aswegan was raised in Texas as he completed his schooling at Belton High School. As he was growing up, his love and passion for all kinds of animals also increased. In 1985, he established an animal farm where he housed a pet lion. Given his love for wildlife, he founded A-Z Exotic Animal Adventures in 1993 in Missouri and raised different kinds of animals. Apart from being a petting zoo, it also began offering camel and pony rides and hosted birthday parties involving exotic animals.

The shared love for animals led to his romantic connection with Tonia Rene Haddix, a former volunteer at the Missouri Primate Foundation and exotic animals broker. When PETA seized all the chimpanzees from the Missouri Primate Foundation in July 2021, Tonia and Jerry worked together to keep one of the chimps, Tonka, to themselves. The couple claimed that he had passed away and that they had cremated him. After losing the lawsuit against PETA for possessing the chimps, the couple moved to the Lake of the Ozarks, where they had constructed a secret room to hide Tonka from the rest of the world.

According to reports, in 2020, Jerry sold around 20 animals at the Triple W Livestock Auction in Tennessee. Meanwhile, despite being fully insured and licensed by the USDA, the reliability of A-Z Exotic Animal Adventures was put under the scope. PETA questioned the decades-long facility’s treatment of animals in July 2023, claiming that Jerry and his organization had been violating the federal Animal Welfare Act. PETA alleged that the animals kept at the A–Z Exotic Animal Adventures were not in a safe environment. They claimed that the facility only had a couple of employees watching over and taking care of the animals. PETA also emphasized the lack of proper barrier between the camel corral and the public, putting the visitors at tremendous risk.

Not Only is Jerry Aswegan an Animal Lover But Also a Family Man and a Great Friend

In response to the allegations against him, Jerry continues to stay close to animals and display affection towards them whenever an opportunity presents itself. Besides animals, his family also holds a special place in his heart. Still sharing a loving bond with his wife, Tonia Rene Haddix, he spends quality time with her as they regularly go out on dates, reunions, and celebrations. In December 2017, Jerry became a grandfather again. He took to social media and wrote, “My newest grandchild born last night at 11:51 Rylee she took her time coming out to meet everybody but it was worth the wait!! Tiff and Kevin u did a good job.”

Hanging out with their friends over lunch or dinner is also a common thing for Jerry and Tonia. He doesn’t hesitate to show appreciation and love towards his wife on social media, as was reflected in a post he shared on her birthday. He wrote, “This is what my wife dose on her BIRTHDAY she is a hard worker. HAPPY BIRTHDAY and thanks for the help love you and glad to spend your birthday with you.” From the looks of it, the owner of A to Z Exotic Animals Adventures currently resides in Peculiar, Missouri, with his wife while keeping in touch with his children, including Jake Aswegan, and multiple grandchildren.

