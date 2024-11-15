Jerry Hancock Murder: Where is Paul “Gene” Capps Now?

In January 2019, Jerry Hancock was living with his mother and stepfather in Charleston, South Carolina. Jerry was known and well-liked in the neighborhood, and he often assisted locals with real estate needs. One day, however, police were called to his home after his mother reported he had been shot multiple times. Officers arrived and attempted to administer medical aid, but unfortunately, he did not survive. Investigation Discovery’s episode of ‘Feuds Turned Fatal’ titled ‘Half a Sandwich’ delves into the details of the crime and the person responsible.

Jerry Hancock Found Love and Support in His Mother’s House in Charleston

Born in 1961 to Annette Hancock and Wayne, Jerry Hancock grew up in a close-knit, supportive household. Alongside his younger brother, he enjoyed a protected and deeply loved childhood. The separation of his parents came as a shock, leaving a lasting impact on him. However, both parents remained actively involved in his life, doing their best to provide stability. Gradually, Jerry was able to regain his footing and move forward. Yet, his world shifted again when he learned that his mother had started a new relationship with Paul Eugene “Gene” Capps. This change brought new complexities for Jerry, challenging the rhythm he had worked to rebuild. Jerry found it difficult to trust Gene, feeling uneasy about his place in the family, particularly concerning his relationship with his father. Initially, he resisted accepting Gene, even displaying hostility at times.

Annette recalled one tense moment when Jerry returned from a hunting trip with his father. He arrived home to find Gene in the house and impulsively pointed his hunting rifle at him. Despite the tension, Gene was understanding and patient, recognizing Jerry’s struggle and making an effort to gain his trust. Over time, Jerry found his own path, marrying and welcoming a son. By the time Gene and Annette married, Jerry was not only present but genuinely happy for them both, having reached a place of acceptance and shared joy. In 1999, Gene and Annette purchased a plot of land in Charleston, South Carolina, hoping to build a new life together. The home they created became a refuge not only for them but also for Jerry, who leaned on family support after his own marriage ended.

By then, Jerry and Gene were both employed at Robert Bosch, an engineering company and had grown close over the years. Jerry, though doing well in his career, found comfort in the steady presence of his mother and stepfather during this difficult time. However, this period of stability was shattered on January 6, 2019, when Annette made a harrowing call to the police. She reported that Jerry, 51, had been shot multiple times. The police arrived, and they noticed that Jerry was shot four times, including once in the head. Emergency services arrived quickly and attempted to save his life, but he succumbed to his injuries before he could be transported to the hospital. Annette was devastated to see her son in such a horrific condition. The police wasted no time launching an intense investigation.

Jerry Hancock Had a Long-Standing Feud With His Killer

When police interviewed Annette Hancock, she revealed that she had witnessed the attack and identified the perpetrator as her husband, Gene Capps. Initially, the revelation puzzled investigators, but a closer look at the history between the two men brought clarity. When Jerry Hancock moved into the house, everything seemed harmonious within the family, and he and Gene appeared to have a good relationship. They even explored potential real estate ventures together. During one such discussion, Jerry proposed buying the house Gene and Annette lived in with the condition that they could continue residing there indefinitely.

Gene accepted Jerry’s offer despite Annette’s reservations. He trusted Jerry’s expertise in real estate and believed he knew what he was doing. The house was sold for $210,000, but tensions flared when Gene discovered that a neighboring property had sold for nearly $400,000. Feeling cheated, Gene accused Jerry of swindling him and claimed that he had been taken advantage of. He began demanding the return of ownership to the house, but Jerry stood firm and refused to comply. The relationship between the two men deteriorated rapidly, with small arguments escalating into frequent and heated disputes.

An Argument Over a Sandwich Triggered Jerry Hancock’ Killer

The arguments between Gene Capps and Jerry Hancock escalated significantly over time. In October 2018, Gene contacted the police, claiming that Jerry had physically assaulted him. However, Jerry dismissed the accusation, explaining that he had merely tapped Gene lightly on the head while passing by, insisting it was nothing serious. Meanwhile, neighbors frequently reported disturbances coming from the house, signaling ongoing tensions within the family. On New Year’s Eve 2018, the situation took another turn when Gene once again called the police, this time displaying bruises on his wrists. He alleged that Jerry had assaulted him, but Jerry countered by stating that Gene had simply fallen off a chair, dismissing the incident as a misunderstanding.

Annette recounted the day of the incident, describing how she had returned home from dinner and brought a sandwich with her. She informed both Jerry and Gene that she had left it in the fridge for them to share. Then, she retreated to the garage room to watch some TV. A short while later, Gene called out to her, complaining that Jerry was “eating all the food.” Concerned, Annette went to see what was going on and found her son eating the sandwich she had brought home. As Jerry turned to head into the other room, Gene suddenly appeared from behind a door, holding a gun. Without hesitation, he fired multiple shots at Jerry at close range, leaving Annette to witness the horrifying scene.

Gene Capps is in a South Carolina Prison Today

Gene Capps was arrested at the scene after surrendering his weapon to the police. He faced charges of murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Although he sought a bond, it was denied for the murder charge, though a $50,000 surety bond was granted for the firearm charge. Before the case went to trial, Gene, then 78, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in May 2023. He is currently held at Turbeville Correctional Institution in South Carolina. Due to health issues, he has been transferred between facilities but is reportedly stable now. His projected release date is set for 2035.

