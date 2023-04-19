Jerry, Kayee Lovey and Jessica From You, Me and My Ex: Everything We Know

Relationships can be complex, and when they end, things can get even messier. However, some individuals prefer a clean and amicable separation, while others find themselves able to maintain a friendly connection with their ex-partners. TLC’s new series, ‘You, Me & My Ex,’ explores various relationships where exes are still involved in each other’s lives. The show features five primary couples, including Jerry, Kayee Lovey, and Jessica.

When they were introduced in the first season of the show, many viewers expressed their opinions about their relationship and whether it had the potential to last. On the show, Jerry brought his new girlfriend, Kayee, to live with him in the home he shares with his ex-wife Jessica. If you’re curious to learn more about the bond between Jerry, Kayee Lovey, and Jessica, we’ve got all the details you need right here!

Jerry, Kayee Lovey, and Jessica’s Age and Background

Jessica Rios-Phlippeau and Jerry Phlippeau are a couple with a unique living arrangement. Despite being divorced, they still live together with their children. This may come as a surprise to many, but it seems to work for them. They have found a way to co-parent and share the responsibilities of running a household together. However, the introduction of Jerry’s new girlfriend, Kayee, into the mix added a new layer of complexity to their dynamic. It remains to be seen how Jessica, Jerry, and Kayee will navigate this new living situation and whether they will be able to maintain a harmonious relationship.

Jessica is not very happy to open her home to 26-year-old Kayee, who was first asked to live in the laundry room. Kayee Lovey has faced criticism for her decision to live with her boyfriend, Jerry Philippeau and his ex-wife Jessica Rios-Philippeau. Despite the backlash, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter is deeply in love with Jerry and defends her decision to live with the divorcees. The 40-year-old had returned to Chicago to care for Jerry during his recovery from an illness and ended up staying.

However, the living arrangement has not gone smoothly, with Jessica feeling that Kayee is more focused on her own needs than those of the family. The age difference between Kayee and Jessica’s eldest son, Jerry, adds to the complexity of their situation. Kayee and Jerry first met while she was working at an airport, and they hit it off right away. Their instant connection has led them to become inseparable ever since.

Despite the unconventional familial situation, Jerry is a true family man. He loves his children and misses his mom Sylvia very much. One of his sons, Emilio Philippeau graduated from his 8th class and has been recognized with numerous awards and scholarships this year, which is a testament to his hard work and dedication. He is also very close to his daughter, and the two share a deep father and-daughter bond. Kayee has Filipino, Egyptian, and Puerto Rican ancestry. She takes great pride in the diverse cultures that have contributed to shaping her identity.

Jerry, Kayee Lovey and Jessica’s Profession

Jerry Philippeau is the CEO of Flipo Group and a well-known TV personality. His company offers a range of products that are sold on QVC, HSN, and other e-commerce platforms. His success in the business world has made him a prominent figure in the industry. On the other hand, Jessica Rios-Philippeau has a background in physical therapy and pilates instruction. She has worked in various positions in the dental field in the past, including pediatric dental hygiene, dental assisting, and as a pediatric dental specialist at Park City Children’s Dental Specialist.

Her diverse experiences have equipped her with a wealth of knowledge and skills that she brings to her work. Kayee Lovey is a singer and songwriter who wrote and voiced her single “Pakiramdam,” which was inspired by her Filipina Grandma. She also has a cooking channel on Instagram called Kayee’s Kitchen, where she creates healthy, quick, easy & cute weekly meals. She also has a YouTube channel where she posts her music.

Read more: Are Danielle and Josh Rappahahn From You, Me and My Ex Still Together?