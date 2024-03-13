Jesse Capen: What Happened to Him? How Did He Die?

Jesse Capen, an avid adventurer and nature enthusiast, accumulated funds and time off for an upcoming hiking and camping expedition to Arizona’s Tonto National Forest. Just when he was scheduled to return, a samaritan discovered his deserted campsite and personal items. The ‘Disappeared’ episode, titled ‘The Dutchman’s Curse,’ delves into the circumstances leading to Jesse’s vanishing, providing insights and explanations.

Jesse Capen Disappeared While Hiking in Arizona

Jesse Capen, born on June 2, 1974, inherited a passion for adventure from his parents. From a young age, he exhibited a penchant for exploration, often accompanying his parents on nature trails in the rugged wilderness of Denver, Colorado. His mother fondly recalled that his first pair of shoes were hiking boots, reflecting his early connection with the outdoors. His upbringing in this environment fueled his love for the great outdoors. As he matured into a tall and robust individual, he secured employment as a bellhop at the Grand Sheraton Hotel in Denver during the late 1990s.

In November 2009, Jesse excitedly informed his mother that he had saved up funds, having refrained from taking a vacation for two years. Eager to embark on a month-long adventure, he planned to explore the Tonto National Forest in Arizona. He had invested in a new jeep specifically designed for challenging terrains, and he also acquired fresh camping equipment, including sleeping bags and provisions for his journey. He assured his mother that he would return before Christmas.

On December 20, 2009, a hiker exploring Tonto National Forest stumbled upon a discreetly parked jeep. Upon further investigation, he discovered an abandoned campsite that appeared recently inhabited, yet devoid of any signs of a person. Alarmed by the discovery, the hiker promptly notified authorities, prompting a swift response. During a thorough inspection, officials uncovered personal belongings such as credit cards and ID cards belonging to a man named Jesse Capen. The tent at the site contained ample food supplies, cash, and sleeping bags. Growing concerned, the authorities initiated efforts to locate Jesse. On December 22, they contacted his parents to convey the news that he was nowhere to be found.

Among the recovered items at the scene, the police also came across books and maps that unveiled a surprising facet of Jesse’s endeavors. It became evident that he was not merely an ordinary hiker but had immersed himself in the pursuit of a legendary treasure—the superstitious “Lost Dutchman’s Gold Mine.” This age-old legend, widely believed by many, hinted at the existence of an immense amount of gold hidden somewhere in the Superstition Mountains.

The revelation was a complete surprise to Jesse’s family, who had no prior knowledge of his involvement in such treasure-hunting pursuits. At the location, law enforcement discovered a book about the treasure hunt, with some pages torn out. Despite attempts to pinpoint a specific location and conduct an extensive search based on the missing pages, no leads were uncovered. Simultaneously, his family explored his Denver apartment, uncovering a collection of books and documents related to the “Lost Dutchman’s Gold Mine.” They also observed the absence of his computer.

Examining receipts found at the campsite, the police discovered that Jesse regularly visited a nearby hotel every 4-5 days to replenish supplies and freshen up. On these occasions, he left his computer at the hotel reception. Further investigation into his internet searches and the contents of his computer revealed that he openly acknowledged being “obsessed” with the treasure hunt for over a decade. Additionally, it became evident that he had undertaken at least two previous trips to the national forest years ago in pursuit of the elusive gold treasure. The police intensified their searches in different areas that they could narrow down but due to the vastness of the place and the irregularities of the terrain, they could not locate him. The search went cold after four months.

The Cause of Jesse Capen’s Death Could Not Be Established

Jesse Capen’s signature was identified among the 16 on a list of successful climbers of the Superstition Mountains, dated December 4, 2009. The police proposed several theories to account for his disappearance. One possibility was that he might have slipped and fallen into a steep cave, rendering him unable to crawl out. Another theory suggested he could have become a victim of a wild animal attack or encountered aggression from other treasure hunters in the vicinity. Additionally, authorities considered the chance that he might have fallen into a ravine, making it difficult to locate him due to silt deposits covering his body.

In April 2012, the Superstition Search and Rescue team discovered a daypack, a camera, and a driver’s license bearing Jesse’s name. Upon further exploration of the area, they uncovered skeletal remains, which were subsequently subjected to forensic testing. In 2013, it was confirmed that the remains belonged to Jesse. The cause of his death could not be definitively established, but the proximity of his remains to the prepared campsite led to speculation. His mother believes that he might have accidentally fallen off a cliff while hiking back to his camp during the night, resulting in a fatal impact. Despite these assumptions, no official cause of death could be conclusively determined.

