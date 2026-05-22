Jessica Danielle Cunningham: Where is the 16 and Pregnant Cast Member Now?

Jessica Danielle Cunningham was a cast member in the third season of MTV’s reality show ’16 and Pregnant’ when the teenager and her then-boyfriend were expecting their first child together. She endured unexpected hate and criticism after appearing on the show, leading to a series of challenges in her personal life, including relationship issues and addiction. Featuring in Investigation Discovery’s ‘Hollywood Demons: Surviving 16 and Pregnant,’ Jessica provides a detailed account of her experience after the show ended and how being a teen mother changed her life.

Jessica Danielle Cunningham Battled Addiction After Featuring on the Show

Born to a teen mother herself, Jessica Danielle Cunningham had a rough childhood, as it is alleged that her stepfather became physically and verbally abusive towards her after she turned 10. After reportedly going to jail for punching her in the face, her stepfather was also charged with domestic violence, assault, illegal use of paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of controlled substances. By the time she turned 16, Jessica had become pregnant with her boyfriend Jamie’s son, whom they named after him. For a while, she also stayed at her boyfriend’s place with him and his father. Following the ruthless criticism she received after the show, Jessica spiraled into addiction.

She was also charged with domestic violence for pushing her grandmother during a heated argument. She recalled, “In 2012, I got a bag of heroin. I was in the backseat of my best friend at the time’s car. We’ll go to McDonald’s. It’s like two in the morning. I overdosed in the backseat of her car.” She began choking on her tongue and had to be hospitalized. Initially, doctors claimed that she was possibly going to be brain-dead. However, after waking up from a coma, she learned that she and Jamie were going to be parents for the second time, as she was four weeks pregnant at the time. The couple gave birth to their daughter, Jayleigh, in 2013, calling her a “miracle baby.” Jessica claimed that she never touched heroin again after the life-threatening incident.

Jessica Danielle Cunningham’s Life Revolves Around Her Three Children

Jessica Danielle Cunningham appears to have healed from the traumatic experiences she had to endure after featuring on ’16 and Pregnant.’ Residing in Columbus, Ohio, Jessica is a doting mother to her three children, including Jayleigh and Jamie Alderman. As of May 2022, Jessica and her ex-boyfriend, Jamie, co-parented the kids that they shared like adults. Talking about the toxic relationship they shared earlier, she stated, “I never in a million years could I of imagined us being able to co-parent like adults. He is like a bestfriend & always will be.” That was when their son, Jamie, graduated from elementary school and was on the way to begin middle school.

Being a sociable woman, she loves the company of her friends and family, who regularly visit her in Columbus. Moreover, it seems that she has found love again and is in a healthy romantic relationship. Calling herself a changed woman, she claims that “we can laugh now” about her past related to the MTV reality show. On the professional front, Jessica is currently reportedly working in business development.

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