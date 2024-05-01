Jessica: Don’t Hate the Player Winner is an Event Planner Today

‘Don’t Hate the Player,’ AKA ‘Mauvais Joueurs,’ blends survival and strategic skills in a way that few can stop themselves from seeing just how their favorite cast members fare in the Netflix series. Hence, when Jessica was declared one of the winners of the show’s first season, her fans could not help but feel happy for her. After all, she was able to make good use of available opportunities and integrated herself well into the already existing system of alliances in a way that impressed many.

Jessica Took Big Risks and Reaped Big Rewards

When Jessica entered the Netflix competition midway through, she was sent to initially live at the camp. While there, she quickly learned about a major alliance that had already been formed and seemed to be controlling the game in a way that few could counter easily. Not long after she arrived at the camp, she was sent to the villa thanks to two previous residents of the villa who were willing to come down to the camp in order to double the prize money and provide camp residents with food.

With a major advantage already in her hand, Jessica started to make sure that her bond with other cast members was a good one. While she seemed to understand that she might never be part of an already existing core group, she made sure that people viewed her in a positive light but did not consider her a major threat. She also wanted to make sure that any disadvantage coming her way was balanced with equally promising opportunities.

After a considerably long stay in the villa, Jessica found a golden opportunity that she had been waiting for. All the villa residents had to choose someone that they would send back to the camp. The person in question would not only get to choose who would be going into the next elimination duel but would also have a huge advantage during the next assembly. With bonds within the villa residents being strained, Jessica was able to present herself as the best option to others, allowing her to grab this power.

During the opportunity given to her, Jessica sent Dypsy and Paula to the next elimination duel. During the next assembly, she also brought Paula back to the camp. Unfortunately, the latter tactic failed as during that assembly itself, the camp members ended up sending Paula back to the villa. Nevertheless, Jessica soldiered on and maintained amicable connections with everyone. This meant that during the final assembly, she became the person to be sent to the villa as a semi-finalist.

In fact, during the last round of voting, Thibault Damians was removed from the race, which meant that Jessica and Paula became the finalists. Both of them were given two hard choices. They could either opt to share the money, or they could try to keep all the money for themselves. Should both try to keep the money, neither would get it, and if only one of them went for the whole prize pot, they would get it. Despite the tense nature of the relationship between her and Paula, Jessica ultimately put her faith in her opponent. This certainly paid off as both ladies had chosen to share the prize money, and Jessica went home with 75,000 euros.

Where is Jessica Now?

As it turns out, Jessica is a resident of Geneva, Switzerland. The reality TV star actually works as an Event Manager and Presenter. She has her own business called Jessy Licious Events, through which she offers her expertise as a qualified event planner. Jessica’s specialty seems to be ensuring that each and every moment of the events under her purview is tailor-made for her clients and that they are able to truly appreciate the occasion in question.

With a Master of Business Administration degree, Jessica’s skills as a business owner are certainly not in question, and her organizational skills are also impressive. Additionally, she seems to have a keen interest in the world of nutrition and diet and is actually involved as a coach for the same. When not working, the reality TV star seems to enjoy traveling and racing. In fact, she can often be seen enjoying car-related events, and if she has to travel for the same, it only seems to make her even more happy.

