Jessica “Jess” Chong: Survivor Contestant is of Chinese Descent

Jessica “Jess” Chong, the enigmatic contestant from ‘Survivor 46,’ left an indelible mark on the screens in 2024. With a captivating presence, she brought a unique blend of wit and charm to the island. Hailing from an Asian background, she wove a mysterious journey that kept viewers hooked. She navigated the challenges of the show with strategic prowess and a personality that added an intriguing dynamic to the season’s cast.

Jessica “Jess” Chong Has an Identical Twin

Jessica “Jess” Chong, born in March 1986, is a captivating ‘Survivor 46′ contestant with a rich and diverse background. Originally from Hong Kong, she later moved to Toronto in 1996, experiencing the duality of her Asian heritage and Chinese descent. Her parents had met and married in Toronto after immigrating to Canada in the 1970s, providing her with a unique cultural blend that shaped her identity. Raised with her identical twin, Justina, and an older sister, Jennifer, Jess’ childhood was marked by the frequent journeys between Hong Kong and Toronto, leaving her with vivid memories of hearing the national anthem during flights to Canada.

The separation from her father, who stayed in Hong Kong for work but visited at least once a year, added a layer of complexity to her formative years. From a young age, she showcased her intellectual prowess by delving into web development at just 13 in 1999. Jess’ academic journey led her to Vassar College, where she graduated with honors in Geography in 2008, minoring in Chinese. Actively involved in extracurricular activities such as Women’s Rugby, Media Cloisters, Wind Ensemble, and Orchestra, she was recognized as an exemplary student, even earning a connection to Phi Beta Kappa.

Beyond academics, Jess devoted her time to social causes, volunteering for the Sea Star Children’s Foundation and mentoring at Build. Fluent in French and Mandarin, her linguistic prowess expanded her reach in both personal and professional spheres. Her journey took a turn in 2017 when she attended a How to make a tote bag? class, discovering her passion for sewing. In 2018, her aunt gifted her an old Husqvarna sewing machine from the ’80s, marking the beginning of her serious foray into sewing. From breaking ten needles in an hour to crafting her first quilt, her journey reflected resilience and dedication.

This newfound hobby evolved into Crocophant Makes, a business venture she embarked on, showcasing her dedication to craftsmanship. Taking a significant risk, Jess moved to San Francisco after earning a scholarship for a coding boot camp, a decision made sight unseen. In 2021, she faced a unique challenge, quarantining alone in a Hong Kong hotel room for 21 days. She has also trained herself in self-defense. The year 2024 brought an unexpected revelation as she discovered she had ADHD, adding another layer to her multifaceted identity.

Jessica “Jess” Chong is a Software Engineer

Jessica “Jess” Chong’s career journey spans diverse industries and showcases her prowess in various roles. Commencing in 2011, she embarked on her professional path as a Producer at TVB (Television Broadcasts Limited), where she not only wrote but also produced an episode of ‘The Pearl Report,’ delving into the world of local high school inventors. This early experience set the stage for her multifaceted career. During her college years in 2007, Jess took on the role of Media Cloisters Consultant at Vassar College, demonstrating her commitment to media and communication. Shortly after, in 2008, she assumed the position of Communications Assistant at the Social Science Research Council, honing her skills in the realm of social sciences.

In 2009, Jess held the role of Editorial Project Manager at P3 Publishing, where her creative flair shone as she designed and executed the inaugural Hong Kong Young Writers Awards. Simultaneously, she served as an Editorial Assistant at Playtimes Magazine, showcasing her versatility in the publishing domain. Her trajectory led her to Digital Butter in subsequent years, where she contributed her expertise to this dynamic space. In 2011, she pivoted towards the gaming industry, serving as the Creative Director for Connect Cubed, a game-making establishment, for a brief but impactful five months.

From 2011 to 2014, Jess played a pivotal role as the Maker of Webs with Crayon Collective, further expanding her footprint in the digital landscape. The culmination of her creative journey led her to the role of Chief Creative Officer at Express VPN from 2014 to 2015, highlighting her ability to navigate the complexities of cybersecurity. In 2015, Jess’ entrepreneurial spirit flourished as she developed a date idea generator app, showcasing her innovation in the tech realm. Transitioning to Optimizely, she served as a Senior Software Engineer until 2020, gaining entry through the I/Own It scholarship program.

Notably, she represented Optimizely as an Ambassador for the ADEPT organization, showcasing her commitment to philanthropy and community engagement. Post-Optimizely, she has continued to grow. She has been a Software Engineer with Gamma since November 2020. Her role involves leveraging her technical acumen in this dynamic field. Beyond her day-to-day responsibilities, Jess is a published author, with several papers to her name, a testament to her intellectual contributions to her field. Her influence extends beyond the written word as she took the stage at Opticon19 Developer Night, inspiring individuals within the tech industry with her insights and experiences.

Jessica “Jess” Chong Has a Very Supportive Husband

Jessica “Jess” Chong is happily married to Chris Clayman. They tied the knot in March 2019 but their love story began in 2012 when they met outside a Hong Kong bar. Chris, a teacher in rural China at the time, caught her attention during a routine visa run. The couple got engaged in 2019, sealing their commitment to a lifetime of shared adventures. Their shared interests include biking, a passion they both enjoy. Chris, ever the thoughtful spouse, even bought a 3D printer and crafted intricate puzzles for Jess to practice for her ‘Survivor’ journey.

While initially dismissive of the show, her perspective shifted during ‘Survivor: Kaoh Rong,’ finding the series both addictive and, at times, a guilty pleasure. Reflecting on Chris’s enthusiasm for the show, she humorously recalled teasing him as a normie nerd during their early interactions. Beyond their shared interests, Chris played a significant role in Jess’ life, teaching her how to drive and contributing to their familial joy. They are proud parents to Boris Breakfast Wysiwyg, their cherished dog. She also embraces her role as a doting aunt to Barack Chong Khan, the son of her sister Jennifer. Her journey is a testament to the enduring love and joy she shares with Chris.

