8 Best Jewish Movies on Netflix (August 2024)

Whether exploring the profound impact of historical events, the dynamics of conservative family life, or the pursuit of personal fulfillment, Jewish cinema offers a variety of tales spread across time. Such works not only offer a window into a unique culture but also open the doors to powerful narratives of human resilience. From deeply emotional documentaries to light-hearted comedies, here are the best films on Netflix that capture various aspects of Jewish culture and identity.

8. To Each, Her Own (2018)

Originally titled ‘Les goûts et les couleurs,’ the French comedy revolves around Simone, who hails from a conservative Jewish family and is secretly attracted to women. Just as she musters the courage to come out to her family, Simone finds herself falling for a man. Directed by Myriam Aziza, the film is highlighted by its sharp humor and excellent cinematography. The narrative explores relatively unique themes regarding sexual identity, family, and prejudice in an entertaining manner. The movie can be watched here.

7. The Awakening of Motti Wolkenbruch (2018)

Directed by Michael Steiner, ‘The Awakening of Motti Wolkenbruch’ follows the titular character as he pushes the bounds of his strict Jewish upbringing in a hilarious coming-of-age comedy. Raised in an Orthodox Jewish household, Motti goes against his mother’s wishes and falls for his non-Jewish classmate, Laura, who wears jeans, drinks, and swears. As his disobedience is discovered, his mother tries to set him up with a traditional Jewish girl while Motti goes on his own adventure of self-discovery. The lighthearted film presents a fresh and relatable tale that may resonate with those growing up in religious and community-focused households. You can stream the movie here.

6. Image of Victory (2021)

Originally titled ‘Tmunat Hanitzahon,’ the Avi Nesher directorial is a historical drama that chronicles the true events of the battle of Kibbutz Nitzanim in 1948 from the perspective of an Egyptian journalist. Egyptian filmmaker Hassanin is tasked to document the Egyptian army’s image of victory over a small Jewish settlement. However, Hassanin begins to see the humanity in his so-called enemies, blurring the lines between friend and foe. Nesher’s direction carefully balances the personal and political, showing the impact of war on individuals from both sides while exploring its moral ambiguities. With historical footage of the time interspersed within, the docudrama recreates the landscapes and realities of the time to great effect, allowing us to peer into its prevalent chaos. The movie can be watched here.

5. One of Us (2017)

Co-directed by Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady, ‘One of Us’ is a documentary that offers an in-depth look at life within the Hasidic Jewish community and those who choose to walk away from its restrictive lifestyle. Transporting us to Brooklyn, New York, it follows three separate individuals as they start on their journeys of leaving their insular, strict religious community in search of personal freedom and self-discovery. Through their stories of rebellion, we are offered insight into the tremendous challenges they face integrating into a world they aren’t unprepared for. The eye-opening documentary shows the multi-faceted nature of their struggles, including their decisions’ emotional and social repercussions. The documentary can be watched here.

4. The Red Sea Diving Resort (2019)

Directed by Gideon Raff and inspired by real events, ‘The Red Sea Diving Resort’ centers on the efforts of Israel’s Mossad agents as they set up a fake hotel to smuggle Ethiopian Jewish refugees to save them from genocide in Sudan. In 1979, a Mossad team led by agent Ari Levinson (Chris Evans) faces enormous risks as they set up a fake tourist hotel that becomes the last resort for Jewish people facing persecution in Sudan. With its blend of espionage and historical drama, the film creates an enthralling story of courage, sacrifice, and resilience. The experience is elevated further with the knowledge that such an operation was actually carried out and saved countless lives in the persecuted community. You can stream the movie here.

3. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023)

Directed by Sammi Cohen, ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’ is a heartwarming comedy that narrates a coming-of-age story with the backdrop of Jewish traditions. The plot revolves around Stacy Friedman and her family as her upcoming bat mitzvah becomes the epicenter of their efforts and high-school drama. While Stacy fights with her best friend over a popular boy, her father (Adam Sandler) humorously deals with his fair share of expectations. The film has garnered praise for its relatable perspective on teenage experiences and the universal struggles of fitting in. Sandler offers a delightful portrayal of Jewish family values and traditions, with his daughters and wife starring in the film. You can stream the movie here.

2. Woman in Gold (2015)

In the directorial hands of Simon Curtis, ‘Woman in Gold’ chronicles the true story of an elderly Jewish woman’s fights against the Austrian government to reclaim a family painting stolen by the Nazis during World War II. The painting, Gustav Klimt’s Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer, holds deep personal significance for Maria, as it depicts her aunt and once hung in her childhood home in Vienna. Alongside her lawyer, Randy Schoenberg (Ryan Reynolds), Maria embarks on a legal battle against the Austrian government to not only recover her family’s legacy but also attain some justice for the historical plundering of Jewish homes. Through its breathtaking locations and deeply personal story, the film engrosses us in Maria’s powerful and uplifting journey of reclaiming her heritage. The movie can be watched here.

1. The Last Days (1998)

Helmed by James Moll, ‘The Last Days’ is a poignant, Oscar-winning documentary that chronicles the harrowing experiences of five Hungarian Jews during the final year of the Holocaust. Despite losing the war to the Allies, Nazi Germany continued to expend tremendous resources towards the extermination of the Jewish population in 1994 Hungary. Through personal testimonies, archival footage, and the survivors’ return to the places that defined their suffering, we are transported back in time to bear witness to one of the Jewish community’s darkest chapters in history. With the retelling of tragic events, we also gain a small sense of the survivor’s strength of spirit and their celebration of life. You can stream the documentary here.

