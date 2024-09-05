Jim Lovell: Where is the Apollo 13 Commander Now?

Apollo 13 was a NASA mission launched on April 11, 1970, intended to land astronauts on the moon. However, it became a critical mission for survival after an oxygen tank exploded two days into the flight, damaging the spacecraft. Jim Lovell, the mission commander, played a pivotal role in guiding his crew—Fred Haise and Jack Swigert—through the crisis. Lovell’s calm leadership and quick decision-making, along with the efforts of the ground team, helped ensure the crew’s safe return to Earth on April 17, 1970. Netflix’s ‘Apollo 13: Survival’ documents the mission and features some real clips and pictures to give an accurate overview of the mission that is still etched in people’s minds.

Jim Lovell ventured Into the Corporate World After His Retirement

After the Apollo 13 mission, James “Jim” Arthur Lovell Jr. became widely recognized for his leadership and calm demeanor during the crisis. Following the triumphant return of the crew, Lovell spent time debriefing and sharing the lessons learned from the mission with NASA and the broader space community. He was also lauded and awarded for his service, such as the American Academy of Achievement Golden Plate Award in 1968 and the De Laval Medal & Gold Space Medals in 1971. He continued to serve in a leadership role at NASA, but Apollo 13 was his final spaceflight. Keeping by the promise that he had made to his wife, Marilyn Lovell, he retired on March 1, 1973.

After Apollo 13, Lovell had a diverse career in business and leadership. He and his family moved to Houston, Texas, where he became the CEO of Bay-Houston Towing Company in 1975. Over the years, Lovell held various roles in prominent corporations, including working with Fisk Telephone Systems. In 1984, he joined the Federal Signal Corporation as a board member and later moved to Chicago for his leadership role at Centel Corporation. Lovell’s insights and leadership were highly valued, leading to his appointment to the Astronautics Corporation of America Board of Directors in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On January 1, 1991, Jim Lovell retired as executive vice president at Centel. His heroic contributions during Apollo 13 remained vivid in the public’s memory, making his accounts highly sought after. Lovell’s experiences were shared through numerous interviews and documentaries, keeping his story alive. In 1994, when journalist Jeffrey Kluger approached him to collaborate on an autobiographical novel, Lovell eagerly agreed. The result was ‘Lost Moon: The Perilous Voyage of Apollo 13,’ published in September 1994. This book inspired the 1995 blockbuster film ‘Apollo 13,’ where Lovell worked closely with Tom Hanks and played an active role in the film’s creative process.

Jim Lovell’s Restuarant in Lake Forest Became a Huge Success

A recipient of the Congressional Space Medal of Honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the NASA Distinguished Service Medal, among many other accolades, Jim Lovell had garnered immense recognition for his contributions. By the end of the 1990s, however, he decided to embark on a quieter, more peaceful chapter in life. In 1999, Lovell opened Lovell’s of Lake Forest, a restaurant in Lake Forest, Illinois, with his family and made a home there. This new venture allowed him to spend more time with his wife and children—Jeffrey Lovell, Barbara Harrison, Jay Lovell, and Susan Lovell—embracing a renewed outlook on life.

His son Jay became the executive chef at the family restaurant, making the experience even more special for Lovell and his loved ones. In 2006, Jay purchased the family restaurant, Lovell’s of Lake Forest, taking over its operations and allowing Jim Lovell more time to spend with his wife, Marilyn, and their grandchildren. Living in suburban Chicago, Lovell continued to inspire many, often participating in interviews and discussions about the harrowing Apollo 13 mission.

Despite the restaurant being put up for sale in 2014 due to undisclosed challenges and closing its doors in April 2015, Lovell remained deeply connected to the area, considering it home. Marilyn, his beloved wife of over seven decades, passed away on August 27, 2023, at the age of 93, in the same home they shared. Now 96, Lovell continues to reside there, with his son Jay living nearby and the rest of his family visiting frequently, staying close to the man who had always been there for them.

Jim Lovell’s Achievements are an Inspiration for the Community Even Today

Jim Lovell has long been an inspiration, not only to the space community but to people worldwide. His philosophical reflections on Apollo 13, calling it a “successful failure” despite the mission not reaching its intended goal, have resonated with many. In 2019, he met Victor J. Glover, the first Artemis pilot to the moon, at an NBA game, exchanging words of wisdom. During the 50th anniversary of Apollo 13 in 2020, Lovell reflected on the mission and the success of the film.

He famously corrected the world on the iconic “Houston, we have a problem” line, saying that it was misquoted and noted with humor that his only mistake was not trademarking it. He added that the members of the original mission had planned a get-together, but the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic made it challenging to follow through. The 96-year-old maintains a low profile, choosing to spend his time with family. Despite his quieter life, his legacy and wit continue to inspire. The love and support of his family make his extraordinary life even more remarkable.

Read More: Aloha: Is Global One a Real Space Company? Is Brave Angel a Real Satellite Project?