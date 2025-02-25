Joan Baez: Where is the Folk Singer Now?

Monica Barbaro’s critically acclaimed performance as Joan Baez in James Mangold’s ‘A Complete Unknown’ reignites the gravity of the real-life musician’s stardom and artistry, which crested during the 60s Folk revival scene. In the film, Barbaro’s character—Joan Baez, an established folk singer based in New York—crosses paths with Bob Dylan during the early days of his rapid rise to fame. Consequently, the two contemporaries-turned-occasional-lovers often collaborated in the coming years together, including at Bob’s fateful 1965 Newport Folk Festival appearance. Joan’s on-screen character maintains an air of artistic grace and grounded authenticity that remains integral to the cinematic narrative. Yet, the musician’s continued life off-screen retains an equal level of intrigue.

Joan Baez Continues Sharing Her Art With the World

Joan Baez made her mark on music history as one of the most influential folk and rock artists of her time. Her contribution to the revival of folk music, employment of music toward her antiwar activism, and influence over one of the greats, Bob Dylan, has long-cemented her place in pop culture and media. Today, with more than 30 albums, 60 years, and numerous accolades under her belt, Baez continues to share her artistry with the world with as much enthusiasm as she had in 1960 when she gave her first performance in New York at 19. However, now, at 84, the musician has taken a respite from live concert performances.

In 2019, Baez had her well-received farewell tour, where she performed her final concert at Madrid’s Teatro Real. Since then, her contribution to the music industry has still been recognized in various ways. Her musical and activism efforts were recognized through a fellowship election at the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2020. Likewise, in May 2021, she received the 2020 Kennedy Center Honor. In 2023, she was also recognized as one of the Greatest Singers of All Time by Rolling Stone, snagging the 189th spot on the list.

Although Baez’s live performances have grown few and far between, she has been known to take up the microphone again on select occasions. In April of 2024, she took the stage with Noel Paul Stookey and Peter Yarrow for a performance at the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame) 2023 induction ceremony. Similarly, when the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund held a tribute benefit concert in her honor in February 2025 for their 30th anniversary, she joined in as one of the guest talents for the event. Yet, the most notable way in which she shares her artistry these days remains her work as a poet.

After jumpstarting her writing career through her 1968 memoir, ‘Daybreak,’ Baez has recently retaken to the writing arts with her first book of poems, ‘When You See My Mother, Ask Her to Dance: Poems.’ Since publishing the title in 2024, Baez has been frequently engaged in the book’s promotion. From book events to appearances on podcasts, the musician has made multiple public appearances in support of her book. Alternatively, she also oversaw the release of ‘Joan Baez: I Am a Noise,’ a biographical documentary in which the artist shares her life story.

Joan Baez is Still Involved in Political Activism

A big part of Joan Baez’s art throughout her career has been the way she utilizes her artistic influence and stardom to underline her contributions to social and political activism. In the 50s through 60s, she became involved in the Civil Rights Movement and steadily took to anti-war activism. She was also vocal in opposition to the Vietnam War and has been an advocate for death penalty reform in recent years. Furthermore, she has also been involved in a number of other social and political issues, including LGBTQ+ rights and environmentalism.

Baez has also protested the U.S. invasion of Iraq and has supported the Catalan independence movement. In February of 2024, her contributions to human rights and freedoms in Slovakia were recognized when she received the Third Class of the Order of the White Double Cross. Most recently, the folk musician publicly endorsed Kamala Harris during her 2024 Presidential Campaign. Today, she continues to speak her mind on a number of socio-political issues. Recently, she donated her guitar strings for a collaboration with Wear Your Music for some memorabilia—the profits of which went to the resource center for nonviolence. Similarly, she supports the Children In Conflict organization through her philanthropic endeavors.

Joan Baez Lended Her Support for the Cast of A Complete Unknown

Since the release of ‘A Complete Unknown,’ in which Joan Baez’s instrumental part in Bob Dylan’s life is adapted for the screen through Monica Barbaro’s character, the folk artist has come out in support of the project. Reportedly, she watched the film 11 days after its release at a local theater in Woodside, California, the town she now calls home. Particularly, she enjoyed Barbaro’s performance as her on-screen counterpart. As per reports, Baez opened herself up to conversations and consultations with the cast—something Edward Norton readily took her up on. Thus, it was only a matter of time before she conversed with Barbaro, which increased the actress’ confidence in her years-long preparation for the role.

“I loved what she did in the film,” Baez told Marin Independent Journal. “If I didn’t think she was good at it, I probably wouldn’t have enjoyed it in general. But she looked enough like me, and she had my gestures down. You could tell who it was. She worked so hard. Kudos to her for taking the role on.” Outside of her personal life, Baez enjoys close friendships with fellow musicians Patti Smith, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and more. Likewise, she sports close relationships with her family, including her son, Gabriel Harris, whom she has with her ex-husband David Harris. Although she has entertained many relationships in the public eye, she’s currently happily single.

