Is Gail Based on Nadya’s Real Publicist? What Happened to Joann Killeen?

When news broke of Natalie Suleman giving birth to octuplets, it sparked an unprecedented media frenzy. At the center of the unfolding chaos was Joann Killeen, Natalie’s first publicist, who arranged her initial interview. Although their professional relationship was brief, Joann bore the brunt of the backlash that came their way. Directed by Brianne Nord-Stewart, Lifetime’s ‘I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story,’ which is based on true events, includes a character named Gail, who serves as the protagonist’s publicist. She navigates the initial wave of intense media attention and helps Natalie manage the immediate aftermath of the birth.

Gail’s Character in I Was Octomom is Inspired by a Real-Life Publicist

What makes the film unique is that, while the fictional narrative (based on true events) unfolds, the real Natalie Suleman also appears alongside, providing commentary on the events. Among other topics, she discusses her parents, her relationship with them, and how she coped with the public backlash she faced. Jovanna Burke portrays Gail in the film as the first publicist to reach out to Natalie just hours after she gave birth, helping her navigate the initial media crisis and arranging her first public interview.

This character is based on real-life publicist Joann Killeen, the President of The Killeen Furtney Group, who took on Natalie’s case pro bono and worked with her for about a month. Joann arrived at the Kaiser Permanente Bellflower Medical Offices in Bellflower, California, and took on Natalie Suleman’s media management as a pro bono case. She stated that her decision was driven by a genuine desire to help. She was also the one who arranged Natalie’s interview with Ann Curry. Her firm even set up a website to collect donations for Natalie and her 14 children, but they never anticipated what would follow.

Soon, Joann herself began receiving death threats, which she described as extremely graphic and menacing. She revealed that law enforcement advised her to open any packages she received outdoors, using a mask and gloves for safety. By February 2009, the firm publicly announced that they would no longer represent Natalie due to the severity of the threats. They explained that these threats extended not only to them but also to their other clients, leading to boycotts against their firm.

Joann Killeen Said that The Natalie Suleman Changed the Course of Her Life and Her Firm

In March 2009, Joann Killeen gave an interview in which she revealed that when she first started working with Natalie Suleman, she had committed to three key tasks: helping her evade the media upon leaving the hospital, selecting a venue for her first television interview, and arranging a photo opportunity. However, she claimed that during their time together, she was also expected to engage with and care for Natalie’s older children, including playing with them and giving them baths.

Joann accused Natalie of having a “unique way of using people” and being skilled at “manipulating” others. Despite these claims, in April 2010, she spoke at the Titan Student Union, where she discussed the case in depth. She emphasized that, regardless of public opinion, it was ultimately Natalie’s right to make her own choices, and no one had the authority to judge her. She also shared her personal experiences handling the case and how it profoundly impacted her life. She had mentioned that she would be writing a book about crisis management, but it has not materialized yet.

In September 2017, Joann reflected on the mindset of those who had sent threats and hate messages during the height of the media frenzy. She believed that much of the public outrage stemmed from the state of the economy at the time, which fueled resentment toward a mother receiving social benefits. She also discussed Natalie Suleman’s mentality during that period and spoke in favor of the choices she had made. At the time, Joann was working as a part-time instructor at both USC and UCLA. A graduate of Cal State Northridge, she had built a career in media and public relations. Her husband, Mike Furtney, was also 70 years old then and teaching part-time at Pepperdine University and USC. In recent years, the couple has remained out of the public eye.

