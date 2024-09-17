Joanne Curtis: Where is Chris Dawson’s Ex-Wife Now?

In 2018, Hedley Thomas’s podcast ‘The Teacher’s Pet’ gained global attention, inadvertently highlighting the lack of legal action in Lynette Dawson’s case. Lynette had disappeared in January 1982 from New South Wales, Australia, with her husband, Chris Dawson, being a long-time suspect. Another key figure, Joanne Curtis, who was initially Chris’s student and later became his wife and the mother of his daughter, also emerged as central to the case. Peacock’s ‘World’s Most Notorious Killers’ episode titled ‘The Murder Down Under’ delves into Joanne’s role and why she became a focus during the investigation into Lynette’s death.

Joanne Curtis was Introduced to Dawson as Her Teacher

Joanne Curtis grew up near Sydney, Australia, and was a dedicated student at Cromer High School. As the 16-year-old was about to enter Year 10, her physical education teacher, Chris Dawson, moved her to his Year 11 class. It wasn’t long before Dawson began speaking with her, and Joanne started sharing details about her life. When she confided in him about her reportedly abusive stepfather, Dawson offered her a job as a babysitter for his two daughters, an opportunity she accepted.

Soon after, Joanne and Dawson began a relationship while he was still married to Lynette Dawson. In October 1981, following a reportedly troubling situation at Joanne’s home, Dawson invited her to stay at his house. Lynette had already grown suspicious and confronted Joanne, accusing her of “taking liberties” with her husband. In December 1981, Dawson suggested they run away together to Queensland, but Joanne backed out at the last minute, causing the plan to fall apart. Afterward, Dawson arranged for her to stay at his identical twin brother Paul’s house briefly, and Joanne spent her days in various places, such as a school gymnasium or in Dawson’s car.

Joanne Described Chris Dawson as a Controlling Husband

For New Year’s 1982, Joanne Curtis went to South West Rocks with some friends, but on January 10, Chris Dawson unexpectedly showed up and asked her to move in with him. Though initially hesitant, Joanne eventually agreed. By then, Lynette had gone missing, and Chris assured Joanne that Lynette had left of her own accord and was not coming back. He gave Joanne Lynette’s ring and even some of her clothing to wear. Dawson instructed his daughters to call Joanne “mummy” and expected her to step into the role of their caretaker as a stepmother. Joanne was just 17 years old at the time, but she took on the responsibilities.

By 1983, Chris Dawson had divorced Lynette, citing abandonment, and in January 1984, he married Joanne Curtis. A few months later, they moved to the Gold Coast, where they welcomed their daughter, Kristen, in January 1985. However, things began to change after Kristen’s birth. Joanne claimed that Dawson disliked their daughter and wanted her to focus solely on him. Tensions between them escalated, and by 1990, Joanne filed for divorce and moved to Sydney with Kristen. It was only after this that she contacted the police, urging them to search the property for Lynette’s body.

During the investigation, Joanne Curtis was contacted by the police in 1998, and some of her claims raised significant concerns. She revealed that during her time in the Dawson household, she witnessed Chris being aggressive and demeaning towards Lynette. Joanne alleged that Chris would sing songs aimed explicitly at humiliating his wife and frequently engaged in similar behavior. She also noted that after Lynette’s disappearance, Chris showed no signs of distress, instead appearing cheerful and carefree. Furthermore, Joanne claimed that Chris was highly controlling of her as well, dictating small details like what she wore and demanding that she seek his approval before going anywhere.

Joanne Curtis is Leading a Quiet Life in Sydney Today

Joanne admitted that she had tried to escape the situation with Chris Dawson but had been unaware of many troubling aspects. However, certain red flags had caught her attention. Two coronial inquests into Lynette Dawson’s disappearance were held in February 2001 and 2003. During these investigations, Joanne was contacted by the police, and she described Chris as being “very cold” toward his wife, Lynette. One of the inquests revealed that Chris had placed “love letters” in Joanne’s schoolbag, asking her to marry him. The report underlined that she was just 16 years old while 32-year-old Dawson had started a sexual relationship with her.

The specific details of Chris Dawson’s 2022 trial remain primarily private, but it is reported that Joanne testified as a witness. According to the latest reports, she continues to live in Sydney, near the northern beaches, where she raised her daughter, Kristen. She has maintained a low profile, avoiding the public eye despite being photographed occasionally by the media. Experts who have studied the case generally view Joanne as a victim and survivor of Dawson, commending her resilience in rebuilding her life after leaving him. They also acknowledge the strength it must have taken for her to sever ties with him once and for all.

