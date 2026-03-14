Where is Jocelyn Peters’ Family Now?

When an elementary school teacher named Jocelyn Peters was shot to death in her St. Louis, Missouri, residence in March 2016, the entire community was left shell-shocked. However, her family members, including her mother, Lacey Eileen Peters; her brothers Antwoine and Antonio Graham; and her aunt/cousin Dedra Peters, were the most affected by the tragedy. Lacey and Dedra also feature in the episode titled ‘Jocelyn Peters and the Notebook’ of CBS’ ’48 Hours,’ where they opened up about their experiences in the aftermath of Jocelyn’s passing.

Lacey Eileen Peters Continues to Honor Jocelyn’s Memory in Every Way She Can

The tragic death of Jocelyn turned Lacey Eileen Peters’ life upside down. While the void left by the passing of her beloved daughter can never be filled, she celebrates her life and remembers her in meaningful ways. Lacey never misses a chance to share what Jocelyn meant to her and to everyone she touched through her helpful, warmhearted nature. The conviction of Cornelius Green and Phillip Cutler in 2024 offered the grieving mother a semblance of closure.

Lacey has since surrounded herself with the community of people who provide her understanding and encouragement as she keeps her daughter’s spirit alive. In April 2024, she took to her social media account to raise awareness and seek donations for the Queen of the South Shoe Rally fundraiser. She remains close to her surviving kids and other family members, offering them all her love, strength and support in everything they do in their respective lives. While not much is known about her personal life, Lacey has added the label “in a relationship” to the status of her Facebook account.

Antwoine and Antonio Graham Have Found Strength in Brotherhood and Family

Though Antwoine Graham has moved forward in life, he holds his sister’s memories deep within his heart. In his early 30s as of writing, he is shaping his future through hard work and determination. The Normandy High School graduate is a hardcore gamer and an avid fan of supervillains. A self-proclaimed geek, with “Geekin” listed as his middle name on Facebook, he proudly embraces the label. His social media profile is packed with videos that showcase his passion for gaming and pop culture. Beyond that, Antwoine is quite vocal and unfiltered about his opinions and frequently shares his takes on everything, ranging from movies and food to politics. He also uses his platform to promote fundraisers for the causes he believes in. On the personal level, he appears to be leading life on his own terms as a single, independent man in St. Louis, Missouri.

Despite balancing his professional commitments and personal interests, Antwoine ensures he takes time out for familial matters, often celebrating important milestones in the lives of his family members. He shares a close-knit bond with his brother, Antonio Graham. While their life was forever altered by the profound tragedy of losing their sister in 2016, the trauma continues strengthen their bond as they cope with the lasting impact of navigating life without Jocelyn. Unlike Antwoine, Antonio is seemingly not that active on social media and has kept most of the details about his life away from public. However, we do know that he is the father of an adorable young girl named Mia Kurosaki, whom he dotes on with all his heart. From what we can tell, family is Antonio’s topmost priority and he makes sure to express it to them via his words and actions.

Dedra Peters and Asia Are Surrounded by the Love and Support of Their Family

At the sentencing hearing of Cornelius Green in June 2024, Dedra Peters, Jocelyn’s aunt/cousin, also took the stand and shared a few words about the late teacher. She stated, “Jocelyn had a light around her at all times” and “touched the heart of anyone she came in contact with.” She also said that Jocelyn’s untimely demise had left the “family empty and heartbroken.” Meanwhile, a few months earlier, in September 2023, she celebrated the wedding of her daughter, Asia, who tied the knot with the love of her life, DeMarcus/Dee Waltjr. Nearly two years later, in August 2025, Dedra became a grandmother as Asia and DeMarcus welcomed a baby boy, Saint, into the world.

Besides being a beloved daughter to Dedra, Asia is also a devoted wife to her husband. On their second wedding anniversary, she shared a few words for DeMarcus on social media, stating, “2 years of marriage down and a life time to go ❤️ I can remember our very first date like it was yesterday☺️ I love living life with you💕 not only are you the best husband but you are the BEST daddy to our sweet Saint. I love you to infinity.” Dedra and Asia continue to live their lives while keeping Jocelyn Peters’s memory in their hearts.

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