Jody Dover Murder: Where is James Luther Carlton Now?

In July 1994, 26-year-old hospital worker Jody Lee Dover’s remains were found in her apartment in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was a loving daughter and a beloved sister, known for her kind nature among her loved ones. Her heartbreaking homicide was revisited briefly in CBS’ ’48 Hours: The Footprint.’ It also sheds light on the investigation of the case that connected a bloody footprint found at the crime scene to the killer. Moreover, the episode features interviews with officials who spoke about the case.

Jody Dover’s Remains Were Found Inside Her Apartment in Minneapolis

Judy Sandgren and John Dover were overjoyed to welcome their bundle of joy, Jody Lee Dover, into their lives on June 24, 1968. She was born in a loving household, filled with the laughter of her and her brother, Jason Dover. From a young age, Jody had been serious about her studies, and she eventually graduated from a High School in Fairfax, Minnesota. Following that, she began pursuing a degree at the University of Minnesota. Simultaneously, she was an active member of the youth organizations 4-H and FFA. Furthermore, she began her career as a hospital employee in Minneapolis.

Beyond that, Jody loved listening to music, spending time with her pets, and enjoying outdoor activities. By 1994, she was residing in her apartment in Minneapolis. On July 11, 1994, her friend visited her apartment, but unfortunately found the 26-year-old dead in the bedroom, prompting the friend to call 911. When officials rushed to the scene, they discovered that there was a pool of blood beneath Jody, and a kitchen knife was lodged in her neck. Her arms were tied behind her back with her underwear, and she was wearing no clothes. Moreover, the forensic experts found blood on the door, walls, comforter, and bathroom floor.

Investigators also obtained a bloody footprint and a fingerprint from a clock in the bedroom. Upon further inspection, they found no signs of forced entry or robbery. Court records specify that when the medical examiner conducted further examination, he found that Jody had been sexually assaulted. The autopsy revealed that she had likely died between one and three days before her body was found. It also uncovered that she sustained 10 blunt force injuries and six nonfatal stab wounds. The report determined Jody’s cause of death as the fatal stab wound to her neck, and her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators Identified the Killer With the Help of Forensic Evidence

According to official records, detectives learned from Jody’s neighbors that on the night of July 8, 1994, some of them heard loud thumping noises coming from her apartment. As per their statements, they heard someone leave her apartment, but none of them saw anyone. Soon, investigators discovered that Jody was last seen alive on the evening of July 8, while carrying groceries home and taking out garbage. On July 11, when officials were inspecting the crime scene, a man named James Luther Carlton and his girlfriend arrived at the location and revealed that they had moved into the apartment complex shortly before July 8.

Police records state that when James was questioned, he claimed he had never spoken to Jody and had never been in her apartment. In her statements, his girlfriend claimed before law enforcement that she had mistakenly entered the 26-year-old’s apartment upon her arrival in Minnesota on July 8, but quickly got out when James called her. She went on to say that she had seen scattered women’s clothing on the floor, but didn’t see anything else out of the ordinary. During another interrogation, James revealed that on July 9, he had to go to the hospital because he experienced symptoms like dehydration and vomiting, as per records. In his statements, he confessed that he had used crack cocaine earlier that day.

Suspicions arose when James changed his initial account and admitted he had spoken briefly with Jody, but insisted he had never entered her apartment, per the records. They further learned that he was previously convicted of felony criminal sexual conduct. Moreover, he was reportedly a suspect in another sexual conduct-related crime, but it is essential to note that no public records showed that he was later found guilty of that crime. Eventually, authorities obtained his blood, fingerprints, and footprints after executing a warrant. Reports state that his fingerprints and footprints matched those collected at the crime scene. Although his arrest warrant was issued on August 31, 1994, he had already left the state. He was then taken into custody in California in November 1994 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

James Carlton is Incarcerated at a Minnesota Prison Facility Today

The jury trial of James began on July 5, 1995, during which the prosecution presented several pieces of forensic evidence. One of the pieces of evidence highlighted by them was that the semen sample that was recovered from Jody’s blouse and her comforter matched the defendant’s DNA profile. They also emphasized his prior criminal conviction. On the other hand, the defense challenged the admissibility of evidence that was obtained through the search warrant. On July 27, 1995, he was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder and first-degree murder while committing or attempting to commit criminal sexual conduct. James was ultimately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On October 27, 1995, James filed a notice of direct appeal. However, on May 13, 1996, the Minnesota Supreme Court had put his appeal on hold while he pursued postconviction proceedings. However, he had not filed for any postconviction relief, and the appeal was ultimately dismissed on June 12, 1997. By August 2010, James filed his first petition for postconviction relief, arguing that the evidence obtained under the warrant was inadmissible, but his petition was denied. After he appealed that ruling, the Minnesota Supreme Court affirmed the denial on July 19, 2012. As of writing, James is serving his sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota.

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