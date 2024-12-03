Joe Francis: Where is the Founder of Girls Gone Wild Now?

In Peacock’s ‘Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story,’ the life and career of Joe Francis, the founder of ‘Girls Gone Wild,’ are explored in a detailed manner. Not only is his impact on American culture talked about, but the true crime documentary series also covers the alleged crimes the entrepreneur and film producer has been accused of having ties to. What makes the show all the more informative and insightful are the in-depth interviews with associates of Joe and other individuals directly or indirectly linked to him.

Joe Francis’ Career and Personal Life Are Marred by Controversies

Born on April 1, 1973, to Raymond and Maria Francis in Atlanta, Georgia, Joseph R. Francis relocated to Newport Beach, California, with his family at the age of seven. After attending Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Elementary School, he went to Laguna Beach High School. For higher education, he enrolled in the Business Administration program at the University of Southern California. Having a passion for the film industry, he even earned multiple courses in film and television. In 1995, Joe graduated from the USC Entrepreneurial Program with a Bachelor’s Degree.

While working as a production assistant for Real TV, Joe conceived the idea for ‘Banned from Television’ before creating the ‘Girls Gone Wild’ franchise in 1997. Since it involved adult videos of young women, he got caught up in many controversies surrounding the same. However, amidst all the controversies, he met Abbey Wilson after she won the “Search for the Hottest Girl in America” contest of ‘Girls Gone Wild’ in 2012 and got into a long-term relationship with her. A couple of years later, on October 7, 2014, they became parents to two twin girls — Athena and Alexandria.

Joe and his family moved to Mexico in 2015, reportedly to evade the outstanding arrest warrant he had in his name for failing to comply with the terms of a bankruptcy agreement. Due to the extradition treaties between the US and Mexico, he managed to stay out of prison. Commenting on that, he told The Hollywood Reporter, “I disagree with the jury’s verdict as I am completely innocent of the charges and intend to appeal.” After nearly a decade into the relationship, in 2020, Joe and Abbey decided to part ways, with the latter alleging that he had a drug problem and had been abusive throughout the relationship, which he vehemently denied. Around the time of their breakup, Joe claimed that she had kidnapped their two daughters on July 31, 2020, and took them away from him in the middle of the night.

Joe Francis is Currently Based in Mexico, Hoping to Reunite With His Daughters

A couple of years later, in December 2022, when Joe Francis could not meet his twin daughters, he alleged that Abbey Wilson had kidnapped them again and was no longer living at her listed residence. Meanwhile, she claimed that she and her girls were trapped in Mexico and had been living in fear. She explained her alleged situation, stating: “My ex has not provided financial support in over a year, he does not help with their education, their medical bills, housing, food, or ANYTHING. He stole our home, ALL of our clothes and personal belongings, he stole our car from my parking garage, and has made it clear I am not safe in Mexico.”

In the following few days, Abbey even leaked text messages allegedly sent by Joe. According to it, he allegedly stated that he didn’t care about the twin daughters and would have kids with another woman. When Abbey asked for financial support, he allegedly replied, “I have no responsibility or obligation for the children you stole a year ago.” In response to the kidnapping allegations placed by Joe, Abbey denied them and claimed that it was Joe who had been verbally and physically abusive. Besides these allegations, Joe was reportedly arrested for a domestic violence incident in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he was released from jail after the unidentified woman asked for forgiveness.

Joe Francis Alleges He Was Betrayed by His Bodyguard and Robbed Before Getting Scammed by a Local Hospital

In March 2024, Joe claimed that he became a victim of two violent crimes. According to him, he was held at gunpoint, robbed, and beaten up by eight masked men. He claimed, “With the help of my bodyguard, they drove my Mercedes back to my house where no was at the time no one was present and freely were let in by Punta Mita Security, where they robbed the contents of my house, while I remained bound and gagged. This was obviously an inside job because my bodyguard MIGUEL JIMENEZ OLMOS, drove away with the assailants, stealing my car, my money, my phone, and my belongings from my home.” After the founder of Girls Gone Wind got himself admitted to Punta Mita Hospital, he claimed that the hospital, without his consent, kept him in a medically induced coma for a couple of weeks.

As per his claims, Joe was unable to walk until he completed six days of physical therapy. He also claimed, “My insurance company has since sued the hospital and the state in Mexico where I live have criminally charged the Doctors (Including Dr. Sam Najmabadi) with attempted murder, medical fraud and kidnaping.” In October 2024, when someone allegedly tried to blackmail him by threatening to use the images of his injuries, he decided to come clean about the above-mentioned incidents on his own.

Joe Francis shares a close friendship with actor and television host Mario Lopez, someone he considers his brother from another mother. In October 2024, he greeted his estranged twin daughters happy 10th birthday, saying, “Always know that YOUR DAD LOVES YOU more than anything in the world and you will be home soon! Even though I have not seen you in over 4 1/2 years, you are always in my heart.” A month later, he suffered a huge loss when one of his closest friends, Quincy Jones, passed away on November 3. Later that month, he and his friend Mario traveled to Mexico City to attend the 2024 Miss Universe pageant, where he got the opportunity to meet many contestants personally. As of today, he resides in a 45,000-square-foot house in Punta Mita, Mexico, and still denies all the allegations made against him.

Read More: Dorian Nakamoto: Where is the Suspected Bitcoin Founder Now?