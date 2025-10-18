Joe Shymanski Murder: Where is Brandon Holbrook Now?

In September 2023, renowned photographer Joe Shymanski went missing from his Maryland home. The missing persons case soon turned into a homicide investigation when the authorities found his remains in a neighboring state. When the news broke out, shockwaves were sent across the two communities, while Joe’s family and friends were devastated. The entire case and the investigation that ensued are covered in a detailed manner in the episode titled ‘My Uncle Joe’s Murder’ in CBS’ ’48 Hours.’ The documentary also features insightful and emotional interviews with Joe’s loved ones and the officials linked to the investigation.

Joe Shymanski Was a Talented Professional Photographer

Joseph “Joe” Anthony Shymanski was born on November 11, 1971, in Detroit, Michigan, to Ed and Gail Shymanski. Growing up in a loving household in Livonia, Michigan, he was accompanied by his siblings — Thaddeus “Ted” Shymanski, Mary Shymanski, and Susan Henry — with whom he shared a close-knit bond. Due to his impressive athleticism and sporting abilities, he became the captain of the football and track teams at Stevenson High School. However, when he discovered his passion and talent for photography, his focus shifted, and he took photography lessons at Focal Point Studio in Farmington, Michigan.

By the time he began attending the University of Michigan, Joe had gotten a job as a photographer at the Michigan Daily. In the late 1990s, he relocated to Washington, DC, where he became a popular and sought-after special events photographer. On the side, he also sold his fine art photography at the Eastern Market on Capitol Hill for more than two decades. In that market, he crossed paths with Heather Snyder, who was a single mother of three children and had a vegetable business. They fell head over heels for one another as they had a lot of things in common, especially their desire for a big family.

Joe Shymanski’s Remains Were Found Hundreds of Miles Away From His Maryland House

On July 30, 2014, Joe and Heather tied the knot and made their relationship official in the eyes of the law. By December 31, 2015, the couple had moved to Calvert County, Maryland, and welcomed two children into the world — a daughter named June and a son named Jay. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Joe’s photography business was deeply affected, leading the family to go through a difficult financial phase. By the summer of 2021, Joe and Heather’s marriage had deteriorated to the point that the latter moved to Pennsylvania with their children while Joe was out of town. Ultimately, their divorce was finalized in October 2022, with Joe winning the primary physical custody of their two children.

Residing in his house in Calvert County, Maryland, Joe had a lot to look forward to, especially his children achieving success. However, those dreams of his were shattered on the fateful afternoon of September 3, 2023. At the time, he was home alone as his kids were with Heather, who was supposed to bring them back to him in the evening. However, when his ex-wife arrived at the house with the children around 7:30 pm, she noticed that Joe was not there but found his belongings, including his phone, wallet, and car keys, inside the residence. Suspecting foul play, she dialed 911 and informed the authorities about the situation.

The police rushed to Joe’s house and began canvassing the area around the house in search of him. When they continued the search the following morning, they found signs of foul play in the driveway, where there were bloodstains. A few days later, the detectives recovered Joe’s burned remains inside a burn barrel in a meadow in Reedsville, Pennsylvania. It turned out that he had been shot to death and then dismembered and burned to destroy the evidence of the crime.

Joe Shymanski Was Killed by Someone From His Ex-Wife’s Past

As part of the investigation, the detectives interviewed Joe Shymanski’s family, friends, acquaintances, and neighbors in order to get a clearer picture of his life in the days leading up to his murder. Since he had a divorce and custody settlement with his ex-wife, Heather Snyder, she was thoroughly questioned by the authorities. During her interview, she revealed that she had an extramarital affair with a man named Brandon Ross Holbrook while she was still married to Joe. Upon digging deeper into Brandon’s life, the detectives learned that he was an eight-time convicted sex offender and had a lengthy rap sheet that included public masturbation and being inappropriate in the women’s clothing section at Walmart, in a library, and in a hospital where he worked as a nurse.

Just a month prior to Joe’s disappearance, Brandon was also charged with lewd conduct in a gym. The investigators also found out that the suspect had managed to get close to Joe’s children during his relationship with Heather. Surprisingly, despite being with Heather for two years, Brandon had never met Joe. Zeroing in on Brandon, the police used license plate recognition technology to learn where his truck was on the day Joe was last seen. It turned out that he was in the vicinity of his house in Calvert County, which allowed the police to obtain a search warrant for the suspect’s house. When they conducted the search of the property in Reedsville, Pennsylvania, on September 5, they discovered multiple pieces of evidence that linked him to the crime.

When the investigators discovered Joe’s remains near his property, they referred to a security footage of the area that showed Brandon disposing of the remains and buying cleaning supplies at a nearby store. On top of that, they also found forensic evidence against the suspect. Thus, on September 6, he was arrested and charged with Joe’s murder. According to reports, on September 3, 2023, the accused made the long drive from Pennsylvania to Maryland, where he confronted Joe and shot him to death. After killing him, he reportedly placed his remains in his truck and dismembered them in his house in Reedsville before burning them.

Brandon Holbrook is Currently Incarcerated at a Maryland Prison Facility

More than one and a half years later, on April 1, 2025, Brandon Holbrook stood trial for killing Joe Shymanski. During the trial, the prosecution presented all the incriminating pieces of evidence against him in front of the jury. Meanwhile, the defense argued that the defendant was innocent. After eight days, on April 9, the jury deliberated for about an hour or so before reaching a verdict. Brandon was found guilty of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, and destruction and concealment of physical evidence in connection with Joe’s killing. A few months later, on July 18, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. As of today, he is serving his sentence at Jessup Correctional Institution in Jessup, Maryland.

Read More: Leslie Preer Murder: Where is Eugene Teodor Gligor Now?