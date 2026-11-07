Jay Hickey Disappearance: Where is Patty Hickey Now?

John “Jay” Hickey was residing in Epsom, New Hampshire, when he was diagnosed with a medical condition. Sadly, his life took an unexpected turn when the 76-year-old suddenly went missing in October 2023. However, he wasn’t officially reported missing until the following year, which raised some troubling questions. New Hampshire Public Radio’s podcast ‘Bear Brook: A Private Matter’ takes a closer look at the circumstances and developments surrounding his disappearance. It also features interviews with several of his acquaintances, who recount his personal and professional life.

Jay Hickey’s Whereabouts Remains a Mystery Despite Multiple Searches

John Hickey, affectionately known as Jay, was welcomed into the world sometime around 1947 or 1948. While growing up, he never felt the absence of love and support from his parents. He also loved playing and making lifelong memories with his beloved brothers, including Donnie Hickey. Among his neighbors, he was known for his cheerful and hardworking nature. Jay eventually completed his formal education before beginning his professional journey. Over time, he tapped into the entrepreneurial drive that helped him become the owner of the Christmas tree farm, McCoy Mountain Tree Farm, in the early 1970s. It is located on McCoy Mountain in Epsom, New Hampshire.

Througout his life, Jay diligently served in multiple town government posts, including being a member of the select board and the rescue squad. Apart from that, his Christmas tree farm became the sponsor of the local baseball team, paving the way for him to take on the role of the team’s Assistant Coach before he left the position. In his adulthood, Jay first crossed paths with a woman named Patricia “Patty” Hickey. As time passed, their connection blossomed and they soon began dating. Shortly after, Jay and Patty tied the knot in the presence of their family and friends. Over the next few years, their blended family grew with their five children, including his daughter, Emily, and John Hickey Jr.

According to the locals, Jay and Patty would often hire local children to assist them at the farm during the Christmas season. He eventually served as the Zoning Compliance Officer for the town before finally retiring in 2020. Reports state that his life changed forever as he began struggling with his memories and was diagnosed with dementia. By February 2024, Emily grew concerned when she was unable to contact her father and sent John Jr. to the farm to check on the 76-year-old. When he couldn’t find Jay, he finally reported him missing on February 26. In March 2024, officials publicly requested assistance in locating Jay and noted that they believed he had walked away from his home. Despite extensive searching, he has not been found, and his whereabouts remain unknown to this day.

Patty Hickey Faced Growing Scrutiny Due to Her Conflicting Accounts

According to public reports, after Jay was officially reported missing, authorities learned that he was diagnosed with dementia, which could indicate that he might have walked away from his house on Sanborn Hill Road. When officials questioned Patty, she claimed that she had last seen her husband in October 2023. However, the last confirmed sighting of Jay by someone other than her was in April 2023. It prompted an extensive search in the hilly, wooded area near his residence using cadaver dogs. However, the searches proved to be unfruitful. According to the podcast, police records suggest that when investigators questioned Patty again, she claimed he wanted to get away for some time and had told her he was thinking of visiting his brothers, all of whom lived in other states.

In her statements, Patty claimed that when she came home one day and didn’t see Jay anywhere, she assumed one of his brothers might have picked him up. During further interviews, she claimed that she had confirmed her husband was in Florida, visiting Donnie. However, when officials contacted the family, they discovered that Jay had not visited him. According to the podcast, law enforcement soon learned that Patty had been canceling his medical appointments around the time he was last seen. During her second interview, when they asked her how he could’ve gone away alone, she insisted that she believed her husband was capable of making his own decisions and that she didn’t want to control him.

Throughout her statements to the authorities, Patty maintained that she had no idea about Jay’s whereabouts. The podcast also highlighted a development involving the Hickey family’s longtime babysitter, Cathy/Kathy O’Mara. In her interview, Cathy alleged that Patty had told her she had found Jay dead on the property near an old fountain. When detectives learned about it and questioned Patty, she claimed that the fountain was one of the last places she saw him alive. In April 2026, they executed a search warrant and searched Jay’s property but didn’t find any remains. Hence, it is essential to note that Cathy’s claims have not been substantiated by any evidence.

Patty Hickey Has Never Been Charged in Connection With Jay’s Disappearance

According to official reports, although Patty Hickey failed to report Jay missing for several months, New Hampshire law doesn’t recognize that particular action as a crime. Although there is a law against the neglect of disabled, impaired, and elderly adults, authorities need proof of serious bodily injury to the person for it to be considered a crime. It is worth noting that in Jay’s missing person case, they were unable to find any direct evidence that could suggest bodily injury as a result of neglect.

One of the officials later revealed that the investigation into the particular case is currently suspended, but it remains open as they work to obtain more viable leads. As per New Hampshire law, a missing person can be presumed dead if they have not been found for a continuous period of 4 years. In Jay’s case, he cannot be presumed dead until February 2028. As of writing, it appears that Patty is maintaining a low profile away from the spotlight.

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