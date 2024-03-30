John Paul “JP” Kelso Murder: Where is Timothy Boham Now?

In November 2006, what seemed to be a robbery at the residence of John Paul “JP” Kelso turned into something deadly as it resulted in his murder. The intricate details related to the case are covered in Investigation Discovery’s ‘Lethally Blonde: The Porn Identity.’ Filled with various twists and turns, the episode also consists of interviews with JP’s loved ones and some officials who helped uncover some dreary details of the case.

John Paul “JP” Kelso Was Found Murdered in His Bathtub

Born on December 28, 1962, to Suzanne Berbert, John Paul “JP” Kelso grew up in the loving company of his sister Kimberly MacLaren. Reportedly, he graduated from Jefferson High School. Apart from being kind-hearted and caring toward his fellow humans, JP also loved animals with the same passion. Described as a loving and giving person by his close ones, he was an integral member of Mensa International, which is an organization that accepts people with IQs in the top 2 percent.

Primarily, JP co-owned Professional Recovery Systems, a reputed collection agency. With everything going just fine in his life and still a lot to look forward to, he got murdered during an unexpected robbery on November 13, 2006. On the same day, aged 43, the Denver-based businessman and philanthropist was found floating in the bathtub of his upscale house at 3601 7th Avenue Parkway, near Monroe Street in Congress Park, by a housekeeper, who immediately dialed 911. Upon arriving at the crime scene, the authorities believed that he died due to natural causes only to realize later that it was a homicidal case. They taped the crime scene and searched for evidence in order to catch the perpetrator/s.

John Paul “JP” Kelso Was Killed During a Robbery

After interrogating John Paul “JP” Kelso’s loved ones and potential witnesses, the police found quite a few concrete leads, all of which led them to a man named Timothy Boham, a gay pornographic film actor also known as Marcus Allen. Three days after the murder, on November 16, 2006, the authorities received a phone call from Arizona from Timothy, who claimed that he shot JP to death in his house. Without wasting any time, the police arrested Timothy at the US-Mexico border in Lukeville, Arizona. He was then extradited to Colorado.

Timothy was held in custody without bond and interrogated. During the interview, Timothy recounted everything that transpired on the fateful day. He told the police that he was paid by JP to have sex with him. Not really an admirer of the man, the accused had plotted to steal the huge sum of money that he believed was in the businessman’s safe in order to seemingly take his pregnant girlfriend on a trip to South America. According to Timothy’s testimony, while he was at JP’s house, JP asked him to go with him into the master bedroom to cuddle. However, the porn actor had other plans in mind. As per reports, when JP refused to open the safe, the two got involved in a struggle, during which Timothy accidentally shot him.

After murdering JP, Timothy purchased a power saw and cut open the safe. Much to his dismay, all he found inside were a few car titles and no sign of money. He went to Aurora to confess to his mother and sister about the entire debacle. Returning to JP’s house after the crime several times, Timothy dragged his body into the bathtub and cleaned his body of his fingerprints. He even collected the clothing, bedding, a shell casing, and other pieces of evidence in the house, and disposed of them into Cherry Creek. Later, all these items were discovered by a construction crew. It is alleged that on the same night of the murder, Timothy went to California Pizza Kitchen with his girlfriend, before attending a show at Comedy Works. He then escaped to Arizona but got arrested just three days later, as mentioned above.

Timothy Boham Now Identifies as a Female and is Serving Her Sentence in Denver

In early June 2009, Timothy Boham stood on trial for the murder of John Paul “JP” Kelso. During the trial, he defended himself and claimed that he was innocent and that the Denver-based victim died of suicide. The 28-year-old Timothy alleged that he deliberately became friends with JP due to his wealth. The fact that he ended up confessing his crimes to his mother and sister came back to haunt him as they all testified against him in front of the court.

Timothy made several different claims about the day of the murder. For instance, he said that he had made a plan with JP to make his suicide seem like a robbery-murder in order to make the most of JP’s life insurance. Working as an escort for males and females, Timothy also claimed that he was possessed “by a spirit who told me to shoot” JP that fateful day. Moreover, it was reported that the accused had bipolar disorder and experienced fits of rage quite frequently.

On June 9, 2009, Timothy Boham was convicted of the first-degree murder of John Paul “JP” Kelso. Later, he received a life imprisonment sentence without the possibility of parole. In the late 2010s, reports surfaced that Timothy had started identifying as female. At present, she is serving her life sentence behind bars at Denver Women’s Correctional Facility at 3600 Havana Street in Denver.

