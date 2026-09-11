John Reed: What Happened to Him? Was He Found?

In 1980, an enthusiastic 28-year-old American explorer, John Reed, made his way to the unforgiving rainforest in Brazil in search of a supposed lost city. However, what began as an adventurous journey into the wilderness soon became a decades-long mystery that has left his loved ones grappling for answers and wondering what truly happened to him. HBO Max’s ‘Death and Mystery in the Amazon’ revisits the mysterious case, examining not just John’s disappearance but also other homicides and people who went missing under similar circumstances. The documentary focuses on its impact on his loved ones and some of the officials who are still searching for answers that have remained elusive for decades.

John Reed Disappeared Forever After Setting Out for the Lost City of Akakor

Virginia Reed and her partner were overcome with joy when they welcomed their beloved son, John Reed, into the world sometime around 1952. Growing up in a loving household in San Francisco, California, he was always surrounded by his parents’ immense love and support. Besides that, he had always shared an unbreakable bond with his loving sister, Sandy Reed, who was also one of his biggest pillars of support. She described John as someone with an insatiable thirst for knowledge. That drive gradually led him to complete his education and enter the workforce as a Shipping Clerk. However, a report states that it didn’t stop John from pouring his unique thoughts into words in his book about UFO sightings.

John eventually came across the book ‘The Chronicle of Akakor’ written by a journalist, Karl Brugger. As a believer, the former quickly became interested in the multiple stories about the ancient lost cities of Akakor and Akahim. The book also claimed that Tatunca Nara, a self-proclaimed prince of an indigenous tribe, Ugha Mongulala, was the only guide who knew the exact locations of those cities. John’s intrigue then prompted him to save money for a trip to Brazil, which became fruitful in 1980. After arriving there, he wrote several letters to his sister and mother, expressing his wish to see the city of Akakor, and also sent several pictures of himself.

In November 1980, John wrote a letter to his family, informing them that he had initially arrived at Manaus, Amazonas, and was heading to Barcelos. In another letter dated November 25, he wrote that he was leaving for Akahim and that it would be just a two-day walk. However, Sandy and Virginia’s concerns grew over time as they didn’t hear from the 28-year-old again. Reports state that although they initially believed he was following his dream of living among the Indians, they grew concerned when they learned he had left behind his dog tags, four letters, and a ticket back to California. Despite consistent efforts by John’s family and officials to determine his whereabouts, they have been unable to find any trace of him to this day.

Multiple Conflicting Accounts Deepened the Mystery Around John’s Disappearance

In one of his last letters to his family on November 25, 1980, John wrote that he had met Tatunca and was set to embark on the expedition to reach the lost city of Akakor. In his final letter, he further wrote, “Dear family. Hi. I’m leaving for Akahim today. I believe in Tatunca’s honesty and good intentions more than ever. Don’t give him any trouble—he’s a good friend of mine. I’ll probably return in the spring.” However, things took a turn when his family lost contact with him. According to reports, Virginia and Sandy’s belief that John was living with the indigenous people was shattered in 1989, when a German adventurer contacted them.

The adventurer reportedly informed John’s family that Tatunca was under scrutiny by authorities for the disappearances/ murders of other individuals, namely Christine Heuser, Herbert Wanner, and Karl. After Sandy and Virginia contacted the officials, they also discovered that Tatunca was actually a West German citizen whose real name was Hansi Richard Günther Hauck. Further records suggest that when officials questioned him, he claimed that John was staying with the Ugha Mongulala tribe. In that statement, Tatunca further claimed that the 28-year-old had then passed away after he was shot for getting too close to a woman. Reports state that when Sandy contacted Tatunca, he insisted that he didn’t kill anyone or know about John’s whereabouts.

Tatunca further stated, “I told him (John), ‘You don’t go in the jungle. You are crazy.’ But he wanted to see the Indians.” In another documentary, a Swiss national alleged that Tatunca had shown him a hammock containing human skeletal remains, and said that those belonged to John. However, it is important to note that despite being under the focus of the officials in connection with the disappearances and murders, Tatunca was never formally charged or convicted in any of these cases. In another report, Sandy stated that she had received several tips that her brother had been spotted among the Indians and in other locations, but none of those sightings were backed by evidence. Currently, John’s disappearance remains unsolved despite the extensive search efforts of his family and the authorities.

Read More: Karl Brugger Murder Details and Investigation Timeline