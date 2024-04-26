John Smith: Where is the Killer Now?

In October 1991, Betty “Fran” Gladden-Smith was reported missing by her husband, John Smith. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance raised suspicion, as Fran was dealing with a hip injury that severely limited her mobility. Family members expressed concerns to the police regarding John’s potential involvement in Fran’s disappearance, although no concrete evidence was found against him. In NBC’s ‘Dateline’ episode ‘Chameleon,’ the investigation into the disappearance and subsequent murder of John Smith’s first wife is depicted. The episode also shows how the police were able to suspect John in the murder of two of his wives.

John Smith is Alleged to Be Behind His First Two Wives’ Cases

Born on April 2, 1951, John David Smith spent his formative years in Seville, Ohio, alongside his younger brother, Michael Smith. His upbringing was relatively unremarkable, and as he matured, he pursued a career as an engineering contractor. John had a long-time girlfriend from his childhood, Janice Hartman, and they tied the knot in June 1970. However, their marital bliss was short-lived, as allegations surfaced of John being physically abusive towards Janice. The couple ultimately divorced in 1974 after four years of marriage.

Just days after the finalization of their divorce, John reported his 23-year-old ex-wife, Janice, as missing. Upon investigation, police discovered that Janice had informed acquaintances of her intention to go away for some time, with her last sighting on November 17, 1974. Suspicion arose when John’s brother, Michael, observed him constructing a box, purportedly for Janice’s belongings. One day, John’s grandfather came across the box and asked Michael to open it.

The box contained a corpse, its legs severed below the knees to accommodate the container’s size. Despite the advanced state of decomposition, Michael managed to recognize the remains as Janice. Choosing not to involve the authorities, John’s grandfather instructed Michael to dispose of the box elsewhere. By then, John had relocated and begun a new life elsewhere. In March 1990, he entered into a second marriage with 49-year-old Fran Gladden.

John and Fran had been employed at the same software company, and by 1991, they had relocated to New Jersey. In October of that year, Fran’s sister and daughter became concerned when they could not contact her. Upon questioning, John informed them that Fran had left a note stating her intention to depart and had not returned. However, they found this explanation suspicious, especially considering Fran’s hip injury severely limited her mobility. Persistently urging John to take action, they convinced him to file a missing person report on October 4, 1991.

As Fran remained unaccounted for, law enforcement authorities initiated inquiries with individuals close to her, including coworkers. During these investigations, discrepancies emerged in John’s explanations regarding Fran’s disappearance, raising suspicions. Consequently, the police requested that he undergo a polygraph examination, which he failed. However, without tangible evidence or indication of Fran’s whereabouts, the case soon reached a standstill, ultimately growing cold.

Assisted by Fran’s sister and mother, the police uncovered John’s previous wife’s disappearance. In 1996, authorities traced him to California, where he resided with his third wife, Diane Beasley. Prompted by this discovery, the FBI intensified their efforts to gather evidence. Eventually, they found John’s brother, Michael, and brought him in for questioning. During the interrogation, Michael disclosed information about the box containing Janice’s body. Subsequently, Indiana police identified Janice’s remains, which had been discovered earlier but remained unidentified.

John Smith is Serving His Time Today

Following these revelations, John David Smith’s wife, Diane Beasley, decided to distance herself from him, prompting a furious reaction from John. In October 2000, he unlawfully entered Diane’s residence, leading to his arrest by the authorities. Subsequently, he was charged with the murder of Janice Hartman. In July 2001, John was convicted of Janice’s murder and sentenced to life in prison with a minimum sentence of 15 years. Despite becoming eligible for parole in 2011, his request was denied.

In 2019, while serving his sentence, John was indicted on charges related to the murder of Fran Gladden-Smith. However, due to insufficient evidence and the absence of Fran’s body, the murder case against him was dismissed. Nevertheless, during the proceedings, he confessed to disposing of Fran’s body but stopped short of admitting to her murder. Presently, John is detained at the Marion Correctional Institution. At 73 years old, he is slated for parole eligibility in 2029.

Read More: Joseph George Sutherland: Where is The Killer Now?