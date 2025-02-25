Johnny Mast: Where is the Former Member of the Bergholz Clan Now?

Sam Mullet was the Amish leader of the Bergholz Clan, a cult infamous for its beard-cutting attacks on several people in the community. His violent crimes are the primary subject of Hulu’s ‘How I Escaped My Cult: The Bergholz Clan,’ which also features an exclusive interview with none other than the grandson of the cult leader — Johnny Mast. Serving as Sam’s right-hand man for handling his farm and businesses, he was also pressurized to participate in the beard-cutting of his own father.

When things began getting out of hand, Johnny decided to flee the city and disassociate from the cult. Not only that, at the age of 22, he even testified against his grandfather, Sam Mullet, and 15 other defendants in September 2012. He did not care about the fact that most of the defendants were his uncles and aunts. While on the stand, he claimed that he remained outside and could hear what was happening during the beard-cutting attacks on a couple of Amish bishops. He also helped translate a few recordings from Pennsylvania Dutch into English. Thus, his testimony led to the convictions and sentencing of the Bergholz Clan.

Johnny Mast Works as a Professional Farrier Today

After splitting from his grandfather’s cult and his family, Johnny Mast moved to Middlefield, Ohio, and worked on a construction crew for a while. Around the same time, he was also in the middle of co-writing the book titled ‘Breakaway Amish: Growing Up with the Bergholz Beard Cutters’ with Shawn Smucker. Published in July 2016, his book is about his experience growing up in the Amish community and being a part of the Bergholz cult as his own grandfather convinced the cult members to commit some disturbing crimes. Johnny’s eyewitness account also serves as a tale of bravery and inspiration to stand up against the wrongs in life. As of today, the former cult member is a self-employed farrier in Garrettsville, Ohio, where he specializes in the cleaning and trimming of horses’ hooves.

Johnny Mast is a Devoted Husband and a Doting Father to Two Daughters

Hailing from Bergholz, Ohio, Johnny Mast grew up in the Amish community alongside his siblings, including his brothers — Vernon and Eddie Mast. After leaving his Amish roots behind, he started afresh and fell in love with a Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania native named Clara Hostetler. Once they got to know each other, they began dating in 2014. Ever since then, their relationship has been full of love, laughter, and respect. Around 2016, the couple gave birth to their first daughter, Esther Jane. About a couple of years later, in 2018, Johnny and Clara became parents for the second time as they welcomed their second daughter, Kylie, into the world.

At the time, Johnny claimed that his parents continued to stay in Bergholz, despite the fact that his father was a beard-cutting victim himself. Since he did not part ways amicably with his parents, they allegedly refused to meet his new family. On the other hand, he hoped that he could have a regular conversation with them. However, he knew that the events that unfolded in Bergholz had ruined any chance of that happening. Despite cutting himself away from the Amish community, he continues to stay religious and have faith in God. Finally, after several years of togetherness, on the auspicious day of June 29, 2019, the couple tied the knot surrounded by their loved ones.

Residing in Garrettsville, Ohio, Johnny shares the lovely load of parenting with his wife as they remain doting parents to their two adorable daughters. For their fifth marriage anniversary, Clara expressed words of love and gratitude towards Johnny, saying, “I am so grateful I get to serve God with you and pray that he will continue to grow us and bring us closer together as we grow closer to him! I love you and love the way that you care for and love me. You are the truest example of Christ in our marriage and I gladly call you leader of our marriage, home, and family!” In November 2024, their older daughter, Emily, took part in the 2024 Fall Music Recital and made them proud. Johnny and his family go on regular excursions as all of them seem to be avid travelers and are always in the mood for adventures.

