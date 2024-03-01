Where Are Jon Hickey’s Parents Now?

When Jon Hickey was found dead in his apartment in late November 2017, his parents were shell-shocked by the unexpected tragedy that had befell their 31-year-old son. In NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Killer on Camera 4,’ they are interviewed as they talk about their son’s life in detail, including his childhood and his personal life at the time of his untimely demise. Jon’s parents also shared the lingering grief that they still have due to the loss of their son. While the episode explores the life of the firefighter in detail, it doesn’t showcase the parents’ early life and their current whereabouts.

Who Are Jon Hickey’s Parents?

Jon Michael Hickey was brought into the world on May 24, 1986, by Kimberly and his namesake father, Jon Hickey. Talking about the former, Kimberly was born in the early half of the 1960s in a seemingly loving family. Having grown up in Baltimore, Maryland, alongside her sister Victoria Faro, she completed her schooling at Woodlawn High School. It was seemingly there where she met Jon Hickey, her future husband. She graduated along with her peers in 1982.

After finishing school, Kimberly started working at the Baltimore County Government. A few years down the line, she married her high school lover, Jon Hickey. Talking of Jon, he was brought up in Woodlawn in Maryland’s Baltimore County and celebrated his birthday on December 5. As mentioned above, he, too, went to Woodlawn High School in Baltimore, where he first crossed paths with Kimberly. After graduating from school, he continued his education by getting admission to Catonsville Community College.

Upon completing his education and earning his degree, Jon began his professional venture by working at The Home Depot. Gaining ample experience from his first job, he switched to something completely different. He landed a job as an EMT-Basic/Firefighter at the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Department in Taneytown, Maryland. When Kimberly and Jon heard about their son’s demise, they were taken aback by the news.

Jon Hickey’s Parents Remain Vocal About Justice For Their Son

Following the loss of her only child, Kimberly Hickey claimed that she wanted to “give up going on in life.” Until the time the trial began, Kimberly had been “in a fog for six years.” During the trial in June 2023, she addressed the court, saying, “Well, it’s getting emotional because it’s like dredging it up all over again. All I want to do today is just get justice for my son. After six years, I need it.” She also described her son as “the best person in life that you could ever meet.”

When Daniel Greene, who was responsible for the murder of Jon Hickey by breaking into his house and shooting him in his sleep, was granted postponed sentencing in September 2023, Kimberly Hickey didn’t shy away from expressing herself as she did not expect the trial to get stretched even further. She told WJZ, right outside the courthouse, “I’d love to know what kind of evidence he thinks he’s coming up with because everything was shown in court. It’s a video showing him breaking into my son’s home.” Kimberly further added, “I really need to have this ending. After five years, I need closure, and this should’ve been it.”

Currently, Kimberly Hickey lives in Catonsville, Maryland. She expressed her relief upon the sentencing of Daniel Greene in mid-February 2024 via a Facebook post. She wrote, “Daniel Greene has been sentenced to LIFE Plus 20 yrs. For the Murder of my son Jon Michael Hickey!! We got the Justice we needed.” Jon Hickey, the namesake father of the deceased 31-year-old firefighter, got engaged to his partner Kathy Dubray Rowe in February 2024, with whom he has been in a relationship since June 2020 and lives in Adrian, Missouri. He works as an EMT-Basic/Firefighter for the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Department. He has also been open about his thoughts regarding his son’s death and the legal process that followed.

