Jon Mitchell- Momoh: Where is Monique Baugh’s Boyfriend Now?

The Hulu documentary ‘Me Hereafter: A Message, A Murder’ delves into the events surrounding the murder of Monique Baugh, a Minnesota-based realtor. She fell victim to a deceptive home-showing call, leading to her abduction, torture, and eventual death in December 2019. Central to the narrative is Jon Mitchell-Momoh, Baugh’s boyfriend and the father of her two daughters. The episode explores his connection to the case and investigates the reasons that made him a victim too.

Who is Jon Mitchell-Momoh?

In 2019, Jon Mitchell-Momoh’s life appeared to be thriving. Residing in Humboldt Avenue, Minneapolis, he was actively involved in raising his two daughters, aged 1 and 3, alongside his longtime girlfriend, Monique Baugh. He experienced a positive turn in his professional life by securing a record deal with a company, leading to a steady influx of cash. Eager to share his joy, he took to social media, posting videos showcasing substantial amounts of money. Little did he anticipate that unforeseen events would unfold, abruptly bringing an end to the seemingly blissful chapter of his life.

On December 31, 2019, as the family prepared to celebrate New Year’s Eve together, Baugh received a call requesting her presence at a home in Maple Grove for a scheduled showing. Despite being unfamiliar with the caller, she opted to go, considering the location’s proximity and the seemingly swift nature of the job. Meanwhile, Momoh remained at home to care for their daughters. To his shock, within an hour, an intruder, concealed behind a mask with a single eye hole, entered their residence using a key.

Before Momoh could react, the masked intruder shot him multiple times. In a desperate bid for safety, he rushed upstairs to the room where his one-year-old daughter was sleeping. Concerned for the safety of his other toddler, he swiftly contacted the police. Responding promptly, law enforcement arrived, providing him with urgent medical assistance. Within an hour, Baugh’s lifeless body was discovered in a small alley. Her car was found parked at the house where she had gone for the showing.

Momoh revealed to the police that the attack may have stemmed from a recent disagreement with a friend concerning his record label. He further disclosed concerns that some individuals suspected him of being an informant, potentially intending to expose a drug trafficking ring operating in the region. The police corroborated the information with respective surveillance footage and apprehended the individuals involved.

In 2020, a comprehensive report detailed that Lyndon Wiggins had orchestrated the attack, hiring Cedric Berry and Berry Davis to carry out the attack. Cedric and Davis abducted Baugh, placing her in a U-Haul truck, and coercively took her house keys. Subsequently, Cedric entered the residence and shot Momoh multiple times. Believing him to be deceased, the assailants proceeded to subject Baugh to torture before ultimately ending her life. The perpetrators then callously disposed of her body.

Jon Mitchell-Momoh Keeps a Low Profile Till Today

As news of the crime surfaced, speculations and rumors circulated, suggesting that Monique Baugh’s murder was linked to Jon Mitchell-Momoh’s financial flashiness and his association with drug traffickers. In a 2020 interview, he expressed profound sadness at the unfounded talks. Not only did he grapple with the loss of his partner and the mother of his child, but he also shouldered the weight of blame for her murder.

He said, “They’ve got me looking like a monster… I’ve never seen that Cedric dude in my life. I don’t know him. … I really want to clear the air. It’s like I murdered her. This has really hurt my heart.” Following the arrest and subsequent life sentences of the perpetrators, Momoh has maintained a low profile and limited interaction with the media. It seems likely that he is channeling his energy into being a supportive presence for his daughters, prioritizing healing, and working towards rebuilding his family in the aftermath of the tragic events.

