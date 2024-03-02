Jonathan Hoffman Murder: Where is Sandra Layne Now?

In 2012, a 911 call was made by 17-year-old Jonathan Hoffman, urgently reporting that he was under gunfire and his life was in imminent danger. The dispatcher could hear additional gunshots in the background during the call, and by the time the police arrived at his residence, Hoffman had lost his life. Oxygen’s ‘Kill or Be Killed’ episode, titled ‘Grandma’s Gun,’ delves into the investigation that ultimately leads to the apprehension of the killer, aiming to comprehend the sequence of events that culminated in such unforeseen circumstances.

Jonathan Hoffman Called 911 While He Was Being Killed

Born on October 9, 1994, Jonathan Hoffman was the son of Michael and Jennifer Hoffman. He became an older brother when his sister Jessica was born. He was cherished as a beloved child and a caring brother who looked out for his family. When Jessica was diagnosed with a brain tumor, Jonathan’s parents decided to move to Arizona to seek superior medical treatment for her. At the time, Jonathan was in his final year at Farmington Central High School, and his grandmother, Sandra Layne, offered for him to stay with her and her husband, Fred Layne, at their West Bloomfield house.

On May 18, 2012, concerned neighbors called 911 reporting that they could hear gunshots coming from Layne’s house. Shortly before this, Hoffman had also dialed 911, stating that he was being shot. He stayed on the call and, after a while, uttered the words, “I’m going to die,” revealing that he had been shot again. When the police arrived, they could hear gunshots emanating from inside the house. Unfortunately, by the time they reached Hoffman, he had already succumbed to his injuries. He had suffered six gunshot wounds, two in his back and the remaining four on his torso.

The Killer Claimed Self-Defense in Jonathan Hoffman’s Murder

During the 911 call, Jonathan Hoffman asserted that his grandmother, Sandra Layne, was the one shooting him. Upon arrival, the police discovered Layne inside the house, holding a gun, with bloodstains on her hands. The three-story house was extensively covered in blood, creating a distressing scene. She was promptly taken into custody. The news sent shockwaves through the neighborhood, and her defense claimed that she had shot her grandson in self-defense.

Layne informed the police that Hoffman had developed a drug addiction, having previously overdosed and ended up in the hospital, resulting in probation. She alleged that his behavior was becoming increasingly violent each day, leading to her fear for her safety. To highlight this fear, she mentioned purchasing a gun a month before Hoffman’s death. She claimed that on the day of the incident, Hoffman had failed a drug test, revealing synthetic marijuana in his system. She stated that he became aggressive when she refused to hand over her car keys, as he wanted to flee and avoid police involvement.

The police harbored skepticism regarding Layne’s self-defense claim. Firstly, they observed no physical signs of distress in her when she was apprehended at the house. Even the beaded bracelet she was wearing showed no signs of being torn off during the alleged violent confrontation with Hoffman. Additionally, the 911 call raised doubts, as a person supposedly making threats and being an imminent danger, as she claimed, would unlikely take the time to make a 911 call.

The police uncovered additional evidence that contradicted Layne’s self-defense narrative. Notably, they found blood inside the magazine of the gun, indicating that once the bullets were depleted, she had the opportunity to remove the magazine and reload it, suggesting she was not in immediate danger. However, the most damning evidence against her came from the nature of the bullet wounds. The forensic report revealed that the bullets were fired from varying distances. Coupled with the discovery of blood on all floors of the house, including the basement, the police surmised that Hoffman was being pursued while he was being shot.

Testimonies from other individuals played a crucial role in constructing a case against Layne. Fred Layne, when questioned about his whereabouts, revealed that his wife had instructed him to run errands an hour before the incident. Significantly, he claimed to not know about her purchase of a gun, strengthening the police’s suspicion of premeditated murder. Additionally, Layne’s daughter and Hoffman’s mother, Jennifer Hoffman, informed the police that her mother had a history of physical abuse and displayed violent tendencies during the former’s childhood.

Sandra Layne is in Prison Today

Sandra Layne was charged with open murder, which is a legal term in Michigan that encompasses both first-degree murder and second-degree murder. Open murder charges allow the jury to determine the appropriate degree of murder based on the evidence presented during the trial. Her trial commenced on March 13, enduring a lengthy period due to the conflicting character portrayals presented by the defense and prosecution. The prosecution depicted Layne as a cold and calculating woman who intentionally killed her grandson, while the defense portrayed her as a frightened and helpless elderly grandmother acting in self-defense.

Layne, at the age of 75, was deemed guilty of second-degree murder by the jury. Additionally, she faced a conviction for possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Her sentencing included a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 40 years for the second-degree murder charge, coupled with a mandatory two-year sentence for using a gun in the commission of the crime. Currently 86 years old, She is serving her sentence at the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Michigan. Her earliest eligibility for release is set for 2034.

