Joseph Hartsfield Murder: Where is Sarah Hartsfield Now?

In the episode titled ‘The Trouble With Sarah’ of NBC’s ‘Dateline,’ the primary focus is on the mysterious death of Joseph Hartsfield in January 2023. What appeared to be a death related to medical complications turned out to be a murder plot hatched by the perpetrator. As the detectives collected evidence against the killer, they uncovered a rich history of alleged crimes and violence, indicating a pattern. Featuring in-depth, emotional interviews with Joseph’s loved ones, the documentary delves into the intricate details of the case and the swift investigation that followed.

Joseph Hartsfield Spent About a Week in the Hospital Before Passing Away

On October 24, 1976, Harry A. Sr. and Helen M. Hartsfield welcomed Joseph Anthony Hartsfield in the form of a little bundle of joy in Channelview, Texas. Growing up, he shared his parents’ love with his sister, Jeannie Hartsfield, and a brother named Harry A. Hartsfield Jr. The 1995 graduate of CE King High School pursued a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. Apart from focusing on academics, he also made time for his hobbies, including fishing, hunting, and riding four-wheelers. Thanks to his fun-loving and compassionate personality, he found it easy to make new friends.

Joseph fell in love with a woman named Sarah, whom he eventually married on February 2, 2022, in Huntsville, Texas, surrounded by his loved ones. By then, he was already a doting father to multiple children, whom he considered his everything. The seemingly perfect life of the Hartsfield family unraveled on the afternoon of January 7, 2023, when Sarah Hartsfield dialed 911 and informed the authorities that Joseph’s health had suddenly declined critically. He was rushed into a Houston-area hospital, where the doctors believed he had hypoglycemia or dangerously low blood sugar levels.

Despite receiving treatment for the same, his blood sugar kept crashing, as per the hospital staff. About a week later, on January 15, 2023, Joseph died in the hospital due to complications of an ischemic stroke. However, since there were suspicions of foul play surrounding his untimely death, the authorities got involved. When the medical examiner examined the remains, he concluded that insulin had been used to counteract the glucose administered by the doctors. Moreover, the authorities found a number of insulin pens on the side of Joseph’s hospital bed. Thus, a homicide investigation was launched.

The Killer Tried to Pass Off Joseph’s Death as Due to Medical Complications

As part of the investigation, the police interviewed Joseph Hartsfield’s family and friends. Upon talking to his relatives, they were told that Joseph’s marriage with Sarah had deteriorated, and he was thinking of leaving her. His sister, Jeannie, testified, “He told me he was worried she would kill him in his sleep.” Naturally, the detectives brought Sarah in for questioning. She told them that before calling for help, she was fast asleep and on a narcotic pain medication following a recent surgery. However, her phone data revealed an entirely different story. In addition to suspicions raised by his family members about Sarah, the detectives found further circumstantial evidence against her.

Several hours before Joseph was hospitalized, she had received messages from his phone, including his driver’s license, bank account details, a wedding photo, and a key for his Apple Legacy Contact. She had also deleted her internet search history, several phone calls, and the text messages she sent during that time. One of the deleted messages included a video of Joseph gasping for breath that she had sent to her daughter about an hour and a half before making the 911 call. The investigators dug deeper into Sarah’s life and learned that her marriage to Joseph was her fifth. Her first marriage was with her high school sweetheart, Titus Knoernschild, who alleged that she had not only threatened him during their divorce but also harassed him for the next few years.

While being married to her second husband, she was reportedly arrested for allegedly assaulting him during an altercation in March 1996. She married for the third time in the late 1990s and got divorced again in 2018. Soon, she got engaged to David Bragg, whom she shot to death in his Minnesota residence. She claimed that it was self-defense as he had fired at her first, something that was considered a justifiable act of self-defense by the prosecutors. Not long after, she got married for the fourth time around 2019, but got divorced by 2021. Given the shady history surrounding Sarah’s marital records, the authorities believed that she had injected Joseph with excessive insulin and called 911 several hours later. Finally, in February 2023, Sarah was arrested and charged with killing her husband, Joseph Hartsfield.

Sarah Hartsfield is Currently Incarcerated at a Texas Prison Facility

In late September 2025, Sarah Hartsfield stood trial for the murder of Joseph Hartsfield. The prosecution accused the defendant of injecting him with high amounts of insulin and deliberately delaying calling 911 for hours. The defense, on the other hand, argued that Joseph’s death was caused by his medical condition and his alleged neglect to manage his diabetes. Addressing the delay in the 911 call, the defense claimed that it was because Sarah went into shock. They also argued that the prosecution lacked any physical evidence that the defendant had injected a fatal amount of insulin into her husband.

The prosecution also focused on Sarah’s marital past, which included the 2018 shooting of her then-fiancé, an alleged arson at a family home in Missouri, and an alleged murder plot where she asked her fourth husband to get rid of her previous husband’s new wife. The defendant denied any involvement in each of the allegations. After seven days of testimony, on October 8, 2025, the jury deliberated for about an hour and reached a final verdict. 50-year-old Sarah Hartsfield was convicted of first-degree murder. The following day, on October 9, she was sentenced to life in prison and was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution. As of today, she is serving her sentence at William P. Hobby Unit in Marlin, Texas, with her parole eligibility date scheduled for 2053.

