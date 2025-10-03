McStay Family Murders: Where is Charles Merritt Now?

The McStay family, comprising Joseph, Summer, Gianni, and Joseph Jr. McStay, was an integral part of the community of Fallbrook, California. So, when they went missing in early 2010, panic struck the community as a whole, which evolved into terror when their remains were discovered a few years later. The mysteries surrounding their disappearance and death are explored in a detailed manner in the episode titled ‘What Happened to the McStays?’ of ABC’s ’20/20.’ The detectives uncovered shocking evidence and unanswered questions during the investigation, which ultimately led them to the perpetrator.

Joseph and Summer McStay Efficiently Balanced Their Profession and Parenthood

Born on November 20, 1969, to Patrick McStay and Susan Blake in Akron, Ohio, Joseph Bryan McStay filled the household with warmth and light. Lovingly referred to as Joey by family and friends, he was raised alongside his brother, Michael. Joseph grew up in a nurturing environment as the McStays were a close-knit family who stood by each other through thick and thin. He was a responsible individual who was determined to make a stable life for himself. He eventually tied the knot with Virginia Lisa Aranda, who also went by Summer Martelli. She was born on December 27, 1966, in Los Angeles County, California, and shared a close bond with her siblings, including a sister and brother, Ken Aranda.

In the 2000s, Joseph and Summer started a family when they welcomed their son, Gianni Giuseppe Martelli McStay, on July 9, 2005. Over a year later, on January 31, 2007, their family was complete with the arrival of Joseph Mateo Martelli McStay Jr., AKA Joey. In the winter of 2009, the Martelli-McStays relocated to Fallbrook, California, also touted as “The Friendly Village.” On the professional front, the pair worked diligently to provide their children with a fulfilling life and a promising future. While Joseph was an entrepreneur who ran his own indoor decorative water fountain company, Earth Inspired Products, Summer served as a licensed real estate agent, deeply committed to guiding families in finding their ideal homes.

The McStay Family’s Remains Were Found in a Desert After Over Three Years

By the time 2010 rolled around, Joseph and Summer McStay, along with their two children, aged 4 and 3, were leading a happy life. Strangely, on February 4, 2010, Joseph hurriedly hung up a call with his father, mentioning he had an urgent lunch meeting to attend. On the other hand, Summer last spoke to her sister, who had recently given birth. The pair was unreachable post 5:47 pm. A few days later, on February 8, their family car, a 1996 Isuzu Trooper, was listed as abandoned near the Mexico border, approximately near San Ysidro. As it had been over a week since anyone had any contact with the family, their loved ones grew concerned. Joseph’s brother, Michael, quickly stopped by their house on February 13 to check up on them.

When no one responded, Michael had no option but to climb through the back window. There was no one at home, except their dogs on the back lawn. After looking for his brother and the family for a while, he reported them missing on February 15. The authorities arrived at the location and applied for a warrant after examining the scene and the facts. After obtaining a search warrant on February 19, they entered the residence and found no indications of forced entry or violence within the house. However, they noticed a carton of eggs on the countertop as well as uneaten popcorn meant for the kids on the sofa, all signs of a hurried exit. Despite their best efforts, the investigation went cold for years until 2013.

On November 11, 2013, the nightmare of the loved ones of the Martelli-McStay family came true when a motorcyclist contacted the authorities to report the discovery of four sets of remains about 100 miles from their family home. Upon rushing to the spot in the Mojave Desert, not far from Victorville, California, the police noted that the remains were buried in two graves. The remains were identified to have belonged to Joseph, Summer, Gianni, and Joseph Jr. They also found a 3-pound sledgehammer in the grave that held the remains of Summer and one of her sons. The medical examiners determined that the family died due to blunt force trauma, likely sustained from the weapon found at the burial site. According to the investigators, the family was tortured and later killed at their home.

The McStay Family’s Killer Was Apprehended Based on DNA Evidence

While investigating the sudden disappearance of the McStay family, the detectives found out that their vehicle was found abandoned on February 8, 2010, at a strip mall parking lot in San Ysidro, San Diego, from where it had been towed. Upon reviewing their computer, they discovered searches that suggested they had traveled to Mexico, which seemed all the more plausible given that their abandoned car was also found near the Mexican border. For the next course of action, the investigators went through surveillance footage of the pedestrian gate into Mexico and spotted a family of four crossing the border. Around February 23, 2010, Interpol was alerted to be on the lookout for the McStays, who were possibly in Mexico. By April 2010, even the FBI got involved in the search for the missing family as they sent their agents to Mexico to help the San Diego Sheriff’s investigators.

According to reports, emails indicated that the family was eager to obtain passports to travel across the border. Joseph’s father, Patrick McStay, suspected a business partner of being involved in the disappearance, but when the authorities looked into the matter, it turned out to be a dead end. Since Joseph’s last point of contact was with a business associate named Charles “Chase” Merritt, who was also the first to notice his and his family’s disappearance, the police focused their attention on him. As they delved deeper into his life, they learned that his rap sheet was filled with felony convictions for burglary and receiving stolen property. In 2001, Chase was convicted of robbing $32,000 worth of welding and drilling equipment from San Gabriel Valley Ornamental Iron Works in Monrovia, California.

Given the suspicions against him, the detectives brought him in for questioning, during which he claimed that he spent about an hour or so with Joseph on the day he and his family went missing. Claiming that he had no involvement in the family’s disappearance, he also reportedly passed a polygraph test. During his interview, he also made claims about the marriage between Joseph and Summer. After the DNA found inside the abandoned vehicle of the McStay family matched Chase’s DNA, the authorities arrested him on November 5, 2014, for the murder of Joseph, Summer, Gianni, and Joseph Jr. Other evidence against him included cell phone records and forged checks. He was charged with four counts of murder and held in the West Valley Detention Center without bond.

Charles “Chase” Merritt is on Death Row Today

After Charles “Chase” Merritt pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, his defense attorney requested that the case be dismissed due to the prosecution’s wording when the charges were filed against him. Over the course of the next few months, Chase reportedly fired multiple attorneys and also tried to represent himself in court. Several years of delays later, on January 7, 2019, his trial commenced. The prosecution told the jurors that the defendant had a gambling problem and his primary motive to commit the murders was financial gain. They alleged that he killed the family after he found out that Joseph had decided to cut him out of his business.

They also presented evidence that he forged multiple checks from Joseph’s account after the killings and went on a gambling spree at multiple casinos. Finally, on June 10, the jury deliberated before reaching a final verdict. Chase was convicted of killing the McStay family, for which the jury recommended the death penalty. Upholding the jury’s recommendation, on January 21, 2020, the court sentenced him to life in prison for killing Joseph but sentenced him to death for the murders of Summer, Gianni, and Joseph Jr.

The killer took the stand and maintained his innocence, stating, ” I loved Joseph. He was a big part of my life and my family’s life. I would never have hurt him in any way. I would have never raised my hand for a woman or child. I did not do this thing.” Meanwhile, Joseph’s mother, Susan Blake, addressed him, saying, “How could you beat two precious little babies? How scared were they, Chase? Crying for Mommy and Daddy? Chase, you are a low-life baby killer.” As of today, 68-year-old Charles “Chase” Merritt is on death row at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, California.

