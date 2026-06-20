Josh Campbell: What Happened to Anjelica “AJ” Hadsell’s Boyfriend?

In March 2015, 18-year-old Anjelica Marie Hadsell, affectionately known as AJ, was a freshman at Longwood University. She had come home to Norfolk, Virginia, during spring break, but suddenly went missing. After several weeks of an extensive search by family, friends, volunteers, and authorities, her remains were found in a ditch behind an abandoned house. NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Jacket’ sheds light on the series of troubling clues that led investigators to the killer, who was her stepfather, Wesley Hadsell. The episode also briefly discusses how her then-boyfriend, Joshua Campbell, AKA Josh, was considered a person of interest but later ruled out by authorities.

Josh Campbell and Anjelica Hadsell Were Taking a Break When She Was Killed

Josh Campbell, also known as Josh, was studying at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, in March 2015. He was reportedly on a softball field when he first crossed paths with Anjelica Marie Hadsell, lovingly known as AJ. Their chance encounter soon turned into something deeper, bringing them closer together. It wasn’t long before they began dating and envisioning their future. However, they gradually began facing problems in their relationship. According to Josh’s statements, they were going through a breakup by early 2015, which he described as “taking a break.” On March 2 of that same year, Anjelica suddenly disappeared from her home. Her disappearance prompted an immediate search for the freshman.

As authorities began questioning Anjelica’s loved ones, they reportedly discovered that she was going through a breakup with Josh. When digital forensic experts checked the messages on her cell phone, the texts reportedly indicated that she didn’t want the breakup. According to reports, when questioned by law enforcement, Josh provided an alibi. In his statements, he informed them that their breakup was mutual and they had parted ways on amicable terms, per reports. Further police records suggest that when authorities finally verified Josh’s alibi, he was ruled out as a person of interest. Soon, authorities turned their attention to Anjelica’s stepfather, Wesley Hadsell, who was reportedly struggling with drug abuse.

According to court records, one of Anjelica’s friends, Andre Barr, told the officials that Wesley had told him that he had broken into the home of his stepdaughter’s ex-boyfriend, Corey French, and had seen Anjelica’s jacket there. As per Andre’s statements, Wesley told him to go into Corey’s house to find the jacket before notifying law enforcement. When investigators dug deeper, they discovered that her stepfather had prior convictions for breaking and entering and robbery, among others. Ultimately, Wesley was arrested for breaking and entering in March 2015. Reports state that detectives then checked Wesley’s car GPS system, which revealed the location of an abandoned house, where they found her remains on April 9, 2015. In November 2018, he was charged with first-degree murder, concealment of a dead body, and possession of drugs.

Josh Campbell Bravely Testified For the Prosecution During Wesley Hadsell’s Trial

The first murder trial of Wesley began in 2020, which reportedly ended in a mistrial just after two days. The second trial formally began in January 2022, during which the prosecution claimed that the defendant had poisoned Anjelica with heroin before disposing of her remains in the abandoned property. They reportedly presented several witness statements before the court, including Josh’s. According to court records, he testified that when Anjelica went home during the break, he was busy with his work, but they frequently contacted each other. He reportedly testified that they planned to attend a hockey game.

The prosecution reportedly highlighted that in the messages exchanged shortly before Anjelica’s murder, Josh had texted her, “I hope you’re ok. I love you,” and “Sweet dreams.” On the other hand, the defense alleged that Anjelica was suicidal, pointing out that she had downloaded pictures containing sad themes. When they called Josh to the witness stand for cross-examination, he explained that he and Anjelica were “on a break.” Court records specify that the defense also highlighted a text message Josh sent to her, writing, “I can’t have you waiting on me. You don’t deserve that. I know you feel otherwise.”

The defense argued that Anjelica didn’t want the breakup, which could have affected her. Ultimately, in February 2022, Wesley was convicted of all the charges against him. On April 4, 2022, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He also received an additional 5-year term for concealing a dead body and a 10-year term for possession of drugs. After Anjelica’s death, Josh attended a softball game in her honor. However, since the trial concluded, he appears to have decided to maintain a low profile and lead a quiet life away from the spotlight.

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