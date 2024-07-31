Julia Caldwell: Where is the Ewing Police Detective Now?

When Sigrid Stevenson was murdered on stage at Trenton State College, the seemingly overwhelming evidence suggested it would be an open-and-shut case. However, the killer has evaded justice over the years despite numerous efforts by the Ewing Police Department in New Jersey to solve the case. In Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ episode ‘Murder, Center Stage,’ Officer Julia Caldwell discusses the case extensively, sharing her theories and providing a thorough, detailed account of the crime and the investigation. Her narration reflects the honesty and dedication with which she approached the case.

Julia Believes She Has Credible Leads in Sigrid’s Murder Case

In October 2018, Julia Caldwell was assigned the Sigrid Stevenson murder case, which occurred on September 4, 1977, at Trenton State College. Sigrid, a student on campus, was killed on stage while staying in the green room of Kendall Hall just a few days before the semester began. Julia’s initial theory was that Sigrid had been practicing the piano alone when someone attacked her and fled into the darkness of the night. With no witnesses or information from anyone, the police at the time had to focus on potential suspects. When she began working on the case, Julia made a list of the people Sigrid had interacted with the previous night she was seen.

There was a theater production in the hall, and many students had seen Sigrid two days before she was found dead. From the people Sigrid interacted with, Julia narrowed down a list of 11 suspects, focusing on two. The first was a man handling the lights for the production that night, who had a conversation with Sigrid that left her upset. The second was a maintenance staff member struggling with substance dependency at the time, who was suspended just a few weeks after the murder. Julia believes the whereabouts of these two individuals should be thoroughly investigated, and she hopes whoever takes on the case after she will pursue these leads.

Julia Served the Ewing Police Department For More Than a Decade

Julia Caldwell continued to serve in the Ewing Police Department until July 2022. Her bravery just before her retirement drew a lot of well-deserved attention, highlighting her as the brave and dutiful officer she is. On June 2, 2022, while on security duty for elementary schools in the area, she heard about a nearby house fire. Arriving quickly at the scene to offer assistance, she learned from one of the homeowners that their dog was still inside the building. Julia squeezed in through a window, wrapped the dog in a blanket, and brought it out. Shortly after emerging from the building, she collapsed.

She was taken to a hospital and placed in a medically induced coma due to a respiratory tract infection caused by inhaling dangerous fumes, which could have been fatal. Thankfully, she recovered. She was off duty for a month before being cleared for desk duty. Shortly after this, Julia chose to retire and pursue other interests. After more than 12 years of service, she felt content and took great pleasure in knowing that she had beautifully concluded a successful chapter in her life.

Julia Caldwell is Enjoying Her Life Post-Retirement Today

After retirement, Julia seems to be genuinely enjoying her life, spending her days with her husband, Jeff, and looking forward to what awaits her. Although she hasn’t shared much about her life, she has actively voiced her political stances and opinions. She has made her pro-Israel position clear regarding the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict and posted a picture that indicated that she would be rallying with the Republicans for the upcoming 2024 US elections. The Rutgers University graduate remains as fierce and independent-thinking as she appeared in the episode, ready to face whatever life brings her way.

