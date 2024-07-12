Julian and AnaBianca Rudolph: Where Are Larry Rudolph’s Kids Now?

It seemed like a routine event when Julian and AnaBianca Rudolph’s parents, Larry and Bianca Rudolph, went on a hunting trip to Zambia in October 2016. Both children knew their parents enjoyed the sport and took small vacations whenever possible. They were occupied with their own lives until their father called, informing them that their mother had accidentally shot herself and was no longer alive. For years, they believed their father’s account. However, when the FBI arrested him and presented the evidence proving he killed their mother, their perspectives changed. In ABC’s ’20/20′ episode ‘The Last Hunt,’ Julian and AnaBianca speak on behalf of their mother, sharing how her loss and the subsequent unraveling of their family transformed their lives forever.

Julian and AnaBianca Initially Stood in Support of Their Father

Julian and AnaBianca Rudolph grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, describing their upbringing as a typical suburban life. They lived on the outskirts, and since their father, Lawrence Rudolph, was a very successful dentist, their home life was comfortable. Their father was “generous” and “charismatic” but often occupied with work and away from home. Thus, their mother, Bianca Rudolph, took on the primary responsibility of looking after them. For both children, she was their best friend and the best mother they could have asked for.

As the children grew up and began pursuing their individual paths, their parents moved to Arizona. Though Julian and AnaBianca saw them occasionally, they stayed in touch and were pleased to learn that their parents had taken to hunting as a sport. On October 11, 2016, when Bianca was found with a bullet wound in her chest, the children were confused about what had happened. Larry told them it was an accident, and after the cremation and other rites were performed in Zambia, Julian and AnaBianca accepted his narrative. However, Larry was reluctant to discuss the topic whenever they asked him questions about it. He was living in Arizona with his girlfriend, Lori Milliron, and his interactions with Julian and AnaBianca diminished, as they met only about once a year.

Despite their lingering questions about their mother’s death, answers remained elusive until December 2021, when their father was arrested on murder charges. When the siblings confronted him, he insisted that the FBI was framing him and that the evidence would prove his innocence. They even submitted affidavits expressing their support for him and requesting his release to live in AnaBianca’s house, but this was denied. During the trial in August 2023, Julian stated that seeing the evidence changed his perspective; he found it “eye-opening” and heartbreaking to hear the testimonies and understand what had indeed happened.

Julian and AnaBianca Are in the Middle of a Legal Battle

Since the verdict, Julian and AnaBianca Rudolph have been engaged in a legal battle in the Colorado Federal Court, fighting for their inheritance and insurance payouts estimated to be around $10 million as of December 2023. The Justice Department has used a significant portion of Larry’s money to reimburse the insurance companies he defrauded after murdering their mother. The siblings filed their documents just a week after their father’s trial concluded, asserting that they are victims of violent crime themselves and insisting that the federal government should not profit from their mother’s death.

In June 2023, Julian and AnaBianca expanded their claims, seeking the insurance proceeds, a share of their father’s confiscated homes and cars, and any profits from their sale. An Arizona judge ordered Larry to pay $7 million, which he had taken from their mother’s estate, along with over $3 million in estimated interest, but only half of that amount had been recovered. To reclaim the remainder, the siblings’ only option is to pursue the assets seized by the DOJ.

Julian Rudolph is Running a Succesful Law Firm Today

Julian has shared in interviews that he has not been in contact with his father despite receiving multiple calls from him in prison. He has an impressive educational background, having studied at Arizona State University and Rollins College before earning his Doctor of Law (JD) at the University of Miami School of Law in 2012. Professionally, he has served as a Law Clerk at D’Agostino, Levine, Landesman & Lederman, LLP, and worked as an Associate Attorney at Hightower, Stratton, Novigrod, Kantor, and Hamilton Miller & Birthisel. In 2015, he co-authored a book titled PolitiGuide 2016, which was a guidebook for youth voters before the 2016 elections. In 2018, he founded his personal injury law firm, Julian Rudolph Law, in Miami, Florida, where he serves as the Managing Attorney, representing clients across South Florida.

Julian is engaged, and while his fiancée has been attending the ongoing trials with him, she has chosen to keep her identity private. Although he wishes he could step away from the legal battles, he feels a solid obligation to pursue justice for her and their future children, who will never have the chance to know their grandmother. While planning their wedding, Julian joked they might elope since neither of his parents would be there. He is eager to move on and begin a fresh chapter in his life.

AnaBianca Rudolph Does Not Prefer Being in the Limelight

AnaBianca has built a successful career through hard work. She studied at Washington and Jefferson College and earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine from A.T. Still University. Following in her father’s footsteps, she practiced at Three Rivers Dental, Larry Rudolph’s practice, for many years. Known for her expertise in pain-free local anesthesia and excellent nerve treatments, she has kept a low profile since the trial and her father’s arrest, and it’s unclear if she is still practicing there or has moved elsewhere. She is also married, goes by Dr. AnaBianca Hutcheson, and shares her home with her husband and two beloved rescue dogs.

