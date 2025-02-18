Julie Baumeister: Where is Herbert Baumeister’s Ex-Wife Now?

Around the mid-1990s, many men from the gay community started going missing. Upon investigating the mysterious disappearances, the detectives were led to the Fox Hollow Farm, which was owned by Herbert “Herb” Baumeister and his wife, Julie S. Baumeister. When hundreds of human bones were found at the property, Herb became the prime suspect in the case. Meanwhile, Julie was also questioned by the authorities to gain more insight into her husband’s possible involvement. In Hulu’s ‘The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer,’ the focus might be on the cold case, but it also details Julie’s cooperation with the authorities.

Julie S. Baumeister’s Marriage With Herbert Went Through Several Ups and Downs

Juliana “Julie” Saiter got married to Herbert Richard “Herb” Baumeister in November 1971. However, the high of her newly married life lasted for about six months as the latter was reportedly admitted to a psychiatric hospital for a couple of months. She claimed that her husband was in pain and required medical intervention. According to her, for a year or so, Herb used to seclude himself in another bedroom and not talk with Julie about anything. Over the next few years, the couple gave birth to three amazing children — two daughters and one son. As things between the couple improved, Julie and Herb took a loan from his mother and opened their Sav-A-Lot thrift store in 1988. Chasing success, they used to work for long hours every day, hoping that it would all give them the result they desired.

When their hard work was reflected by their business’ success, they invested more money into a second outlet of the Sav-A-Lot thrift store before relocating to Fox Hollow Farm in 1992. Throughout the course of their marriage, Julie claimed to have noticed instances of him doing “mean things to people.” According to her, he even cut contact with his own mother for four years when he got angry with her about something. Moreover, she claimed that he even used to leave her home alone and take their kids out after fights. However, the first sign of suspicion she had towards him was when their son and his friend found a skull in the wooded area behind the house and told her about it. Upon inspecting the area, she also claimed that she found several pieces of human bones. When confronted with it, Herb claimed that they were a medical specimen belonging to his father, who was an anesthesiologist.

Julie admittedly didn’t believe him but let decided to let it go because she had no idea what to do about it. Little did she know that two years later, her husband would be the prime suspect in the disappearance of several men from the gay community. While the police were closing in on Herb, the couple’s business and marriage were going through a tough time. When the detectives asked Julie and Herb to search the property, they both refused to oblige them. However, by June 1996, she had filed for divorce and suspected that he might be involved in the cases. Thus, she gave the authorities the green light for the search, which led to them discovering thousands of fragments of human bones in different parts of the wooded area behind the Fox Hollow Farm.

Julie Saiter Leads a Content Life With Her Loved Ones in Indiana Today

The summer of 1996 took a lot from Julie Baumeister, turning her world upside down. Despite everything that transpired in her life leading up to the suicide death of Herb on July 3, 1996, she picked herself up and decided to fight for a better life for herself and her three young kids. Without wasting any time, the Indiana University graduate began looking for job opportunities that would ensure financial stability. She also dropped Herb’s last name and adopted her maiden name. In 1997, Julie reportedly began working as an Assistant Manager at Gap Inc. In about two years, she seemingly bagged the role of a Sales Associate at the unisex apparel and accessories store, Old Navy, as well. From what we can tell, she exited the latter in 2004 after serving there for 5 years, while she departed from the former a year later.

Julie remained steadfast in her desire to make sure her kids didn’t suffer owing to the circumstances of the past, and it was her willpower that pushed her to fuel her purpose. In July 2005, around the time she exited Gap Inc., she started her employment at Old National Bank as a Personal Banker I. Today, she has been working at the organization for nearly two decades. Her thorough understanding of the needs of the clients, knowledge of the field, experience with offering first-rate customer service and strong communication skills are what make her an integral part of the team at her workplace. On the personal front, we believe Julie has led a fulfilling life over the years.

Naturally, the identity and whereabouts of her son and two daughters are a well-kept secret that we respect and understandably keep under wraps. However, one can certainly see how proud she is of them, and they are of their strong mother. Although the years of damage can’t be completely healed, it seems like time has curbed the pain from the wounds a bit for the mother of three and her family. As of writing, she seems to be a resident of Fishers, Indiana. It looks like she is an empty nester and shares her time with her furry companion, her beloved dog, whom she immensely dotes upon.

In her downtime, Julie enjoys hanging out with her friends and catching up on the happenings of their lives on good food and drinks. She is not highly active on social media but does share snippets from her life from time to time, like the one time in 2016 when Julie and her loved ones smiled wide while getting clicked in their eccentric attires with drinks in their hands from what seems to be a costume party. She is also passionate about gardening and treats her followers with beautiful pictures of her Supertunia Vista bubblegum plants. All in all, it does look like Julie Saiter is pretty content as she spends her time surrounded by the love and care of her friends and family.

