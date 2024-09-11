Julz Dunne: Where is Oliva Dunne’s Sister Now?

In the Prime Video docuseries, ‘The Money Game,’ the narrative delves into the lives of college athletes, exploring the changes NCAA’s new NIL policies brought into their professional and personal lives. Consequently, Olivia “Livvy” Dunne, an LSU student and competitive artistic gymnast who has become a millionaire through her career as a social media influencer, naturally remains a part of the narrative. As the young college athlete shares her story, she highlights the significance of her older sister, Julz Dunne, who remains an intrinsic part of the former’s professional and personal life. Therefore, as the viewers learn about Julz’s role in Olivia’s increasingly expanding fame, they’re bound to grow intrigued by the older Dunne sister!

Julz Dunne is Also an LSU Alumnus

Born to Katherine and David Dunne in 2001, Juliana “Julz” Dunne grew up in New Jersey alongside her one-year-younger sister Oliva. From an early age, both Dunne sisters showcased a talent for sport—with Olivia pursuing gymnastics while Julz excelled at softball. As a result, throughout her time at Pascack Valley High School, the latter remained a softball player. After graduating high school in 2019, she considered opting for an athletic route while touring colleges. Nonetheless, she ultimately chose to part ways with the sport after 12 years.

Thus, Julz ended up choosing Louisiana State University—the same college that Olivia had chosen for herself. For the older sister, LSU’s unique brand of school spirit was a notable selling point, which remains evident in the school pride she continues to showcase even today. At the college, Julz studied kinesiology with a concentration in physical activity and health. Eventually, in May 2023, she graduated from LSU, embarking on a brand new adventure.

Julz Dunne is the Mastermind Behind Olivia’s Social Media Success

In 2020, as the NCAA passed its new NIL policies, it changed Olivia Dunne—as well as her family’s lives. Under the new policies, the young gymnast could reap compensation from her own name, image, and likeness as a college athlete. The same translated to newfound access to brand deals, allowing Olivia to build her career as a content creator on the internet. However, between gymnastics, college classes, and her rapidly increasing stardom, the college athlete realized she was in need of some help. As a result, shortly after Olivia’s social media popularity took off, Julz Dunne found herself overtaking the role of her younger sister’s social media manager.

Today, Julz remains a part of Olivia’s team as a paid employee, helping her grow her social media success. The older Dunne sister is involved in almost every aspect of the gymnast’s efforts as an influencer—from filming, editing, and copywriting to arranging and managing brand deals for the Olivia Dunne brand name. At the same time, the two sisters maintain a deeply profound personal relationship as each other’s biggest supporters.

As seen in the documentary, it’s almost become a tradition at LSU for Julz to attend her sister’s meets and eagerly cheer on the Tigers from the stands. While Olivia is Julz’s only prominent client at the moment, the latter has also reportedly expressed interest in branching out to help others advance their content creator careers as well. Thus, the older Dunne sister continues expanding her aspirations as well as her horizons!

Julz Dunne Sports a Thriving Influencer Career of Her Own

After showcasing a knack for social media management through furthering Oliva Dunne’s career, it was only natural for Julz Dunne to equip her skills toward expanding her own social media presence. Therefore, with a presence across multiple platforms, she now holds a substantial following of her own as a content creator and influencer. Julz’s content tends to employ a “slice of life” approach, as she shares her own adventures with her followers across Instagram and TikTok.

Now, with thousands of followers under her belt, Julz maintains an influencer persona of her own. So far, this year has brought particularly fascinating avenues for the content creator as she has undertaken one adventure after another. In April, she saw Lana Del Rey at the Coachella music festival. Afterward, she went on a vacation to Los Cabos, Mexico, with her younger sister, where the duo got to enjoy the summer sun, ride horses on the beachside, and enjoy each other’s company through spa days and rooftop dinners. Over the summer, the social media manager also found herself meeting several celebrities, including Travis Kelce and Travis Scott.

Likewise, July also brought exciting opportunities as Julz attended ESPN’s 2024 ESPY Awards before she and Olivia ventured on a trip to Paris for the upcoming Olympics. Alongside cheering for the Olympians, the sisters also visited some Parisian landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre. Back in the States from Paris, Julz traveled to New York’s Southampton, where she spent the last of her summer at the beach. Most recently, Julz and Olivia took a trip to Las Vegas with their friends in September. Thus, with Olivia—and her adorable dog Roux—by her side, Julz Dunne continues to flourish in her personal and professional endeavors.

