Justin Range: Where is Tonia Haddix’s Son Now?

Helmed by Eric Goode, who is known for directing Netflix’s ‘Tiger King,’ HBO’s ‘Chimp Crazy’ is a four-episode docuseries that revolves around Tonia Haddix, an exotic animal broker whose love for chimpanzees lands her in a lawsuit against an animal rights group, PETA. While most of the focus is on Tonia, the viewers are likely to have some questions about her son, Justin Range, when he features for a few segments in the docuseries.

Justin Range Has Been Into Movies and Music Since His Early Days

While serving as a foster parent for mostly special needs children, Tonia Rene Haddix became pregnant and welcomed her only biological child, Justin Range, into the world. He and his sister, whom Tonia had adopted, were raised with lots of love and care. He shared a close relationship with his grandmother, who always encouraged and supported him. But by the time he became a teenager, he had been introduced to the world of animals, especially monkeys, as his mother adopted a few baby monkeys.

The Ozark native grew up to have a profound interest in rock and metal music as he followed the Swedish heavy metal band Katatonia. Being a fan of Warrel Dane, Justin grieved upon his passing. He wrote, “RIP Warrel Dane 🙁 miss you so much! Your music meant the world to me!” In his free time, he likes to watch movies and play video games.

Justin Range Strikes a Balance Between His Professional and Personal Life

In August 2019, Justin bagged a job as a Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) at Life Enhancement Village of The Ozarks. By 2020, Justin had seemingly entered a relationship with the love of his life, Elizabeth Conley. After graduating from Kickapoo High School, Elizabeth went to Valor Christian College in pursuit of higher education. With several similar likes and dislikes, the two formed a deeper and stronger bond with each passing day.

He suffered a huge loss in February 2021; he lost his beloved grandmother. He took to social media to share his grief, writing, “Today is a very rough day. I lost my best friend and the greatest grandma ever. I’ll never be able to forget all the lessons and memories you taught me. I wouldn’t be where I am as a man today without you. I love you with all my heart. RIP GRANNY.”

Every March, Justin likes to celebrate his birthday with his family, including his mother, Tonia, and his girlfriend. For his birthday in March 2022, he and his loved ones went out to eat at Hot Cluckers. Unfortunately, it appears that Justin and Elizabeth have parted ways since at least early 2023. However, the former couple seemingly broke up amicably and continue to stay on good terms with one another, as they continue to follow each other on social media.

Thanks to his years of experience and knowledge in the field, he made a step forward in his career in March 2023. Continuing his profile of Certified Medical Assistant, he began working for Lakewood & The Arbors – assisted living & memory care by Americare. Currently, the Ozark native resides in Springfield, Missouri, and doesn’t miss out on any opportunity to spend time with his loved ones.

