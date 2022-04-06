7 Shows Like Business Proposal You Must See

Created by the trio of Park Seon-ho, Han Sul-hee, and Hong Bo-hui, ‘Business Proposal’ is a rom-com Korean drama series that follows Ha-ri who goes on a blind date with Tae-moo, assuming the identity of her friend Young-seo. What makes this situation even more awkward is the fact that Tae-moo is the CEO of the organization where Ha-ri works. However, this coincidental encounter leads to the beginning of an office romance between the two.

The Korean drama portrays the funny aspects of having a romantic relationship with a coworker as well as the impediments that come along with it. The show is an embodiment of a true rom-com narrative as it mixes romance quite well with humor throughout all the episodes. If you enjoyed watching ‘Business Proposal,’ you would be interested in watching some other K-dramas that follow similar themes. You can watch most of these shows like ‘Business Proposal’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

7. Introverted Boss (2017)

Created by Choi Jin-hee, ‘Introverted Boss’ is a rom-com Korean drama series that chronicles the office romance between an extremely shy CEO named Eun Hwan-ki and a new employee in his company named Chae Ro Woon. Due to the introverted nature of Hwan-ki, nobody really knows him well. However, he falls head over heels for Chae mainly because of her joyful and energetic vibes, while she plans to reveal who he is. Much like ‘Business Proposal,’ ‘Introverted Boss’ also involves the CEO of a company indulging in a romantic relationship with one of his employees.

6. The Secret Life of My Secretary (2019)

Created by Park Young-soo, ‘The Secret Life of My Secretary’ is a romantic comedy K-drama that follows the life of Do Min-ik who is the Director of a mobile media company. He gets attacked one day, which causes him to lose the ability to recognize faces. Now, to get to the bottom of the mysterious attack, he teams up with his hot-headed secretary named Jung Gal-hee and falls in love with her. The K-drama, just like ‘Business Proposal,’ follows the theme of romance in the workplace while uncovering some sort of truth.

5. Marriage, Not Dating (2014)

‘Marriage, Not Dating’ is a rom-com K-drama that involves Gong Gi-tae and Joo Jang-mi, who want two entirely different things. The former is not interested in getting married while the latter dreams about marriage all the time. Just like in ‘Business Proposal,’ the protagonist is forced to go on multiple blind dates to find the right partner for himself. Moreover, Jang-mi puts on the act of being Gi-tae’s girlfriend in front of his parents. So, the theme of fake identity is also common between the two K-dramas.

4. Something About 1% (2016)

Based on the eponymous novel by Hyun Go-woon, ‘Something About 1%’ is a rom-com series that revolves around Lee Jae-in who is an arrogant heir of a wealthy family. However, in order to obtain his inheritance, he has to get married. So, he hires a teacher named Kim Da-hyun to be in a pretend relationship with him so that he can get his hands on the fortune. The pretense starts to become something real as Lee falls in love with Kim. The unexpectedness of love is a common theme in both ‘Business Proposal’ and Something About 1%.’ In addition, both the shows involve characters putting on an act, which doesn’t work as they thought it would.

3. What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018)

Based on the novel titled ‘Why Secretary Kim’ by Jung Kyung-yoon, ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim’ is a romantic comedy K-drama that follows Lee Young-joon who is a perfect yet narcissistic CEO of a successful company. He is humbled down when his highly-reliable secretary named Kim Mi-so announces her resignation after working for him for 9 years. In an attempt to keep Kim from leaving, he realizes how much he depends on her and faces the fact that he loves her.

Much like ‘Business Proposal,’ ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim’ involves the male protagonist trying to convince the female protagonist to stay by his side. They both portray the perplexities that come along with getting into a romantic relationship with a coworker.

2. Dali and Cocky Prince (2021)

Created by Hong Seok-gu, ‘Dali and Cocky Prince’ is a Korean rom-com series that revolves around Kim Dali who is having a hard time saving her family’s art museum from bankruptcy. However, things take a positive turn when she gets help from an uneducated yet wealthy businessman named Jin Moo-hak. While working together, they start to fall in love with each other. The unexpected encounter between the protagonists and the romance between coworkers are two similar themes between ‘Business Proposal’ and ‘Dali and Cocky Prince.’

1. True Beauty (2020-21)

Based on the eponymous webtoon by Yaongyi, ‘True Beauty’ is centered upon a high-school girl named Lim Ju-kyung who gets bullied because of her appearance. In an attempt to change the situation before she starts going to a new school, she watches make-up tutorial videos on the internet and masters the art. Transforming herself into a gorgeous girl, she hides her true appearance from everyone. However, just like in ‘Business Proposal,’ it doesn’t take long for one of the main protagonists named Lee Su-ho to find out about Lim’s true appearance. Moreover, in both the K-dramas, the protagonists don’t let the truth stop them from falling in love with their respective female protagonists.

