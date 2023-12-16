Is Pankaj Tripathi’s Kadak Singh Inspired by Real Life?

Zee5’s thriller drama ‘Kadak Singh’ helmed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury made its much-anticipated premiere at the 54th International Film Festival of India on 22nd November 2023. The Hindi film is a story about perseverance and patience in the face of hardship. It follows Arun Kumar Shrivastav an officer working in the Department of Financial Crimes (DFC). An honest and righteous man, he attempts to unravel a chit-fund scam while battling retrograde amnesia and trying to unveil the inconsistent narratives from his past. The narrative’s plot further unfurls around a dysfunctional family trying to grapple with the father’s determined attempts at solving a crime and the crumbling secrets he’s worked hard to confine within himself.

‘Kadak Singh’ deals with an array of human relationships being played against one another and all sorts of raw emotions that come to the fore even as mysteries begin to tumble. The film’s stellar casting with Pankaj Tripathi in the titular role and some prominent supporting roles in Sanjana Sanghi, Jaya Ahsan, and Parvathy Thiruvothu coupled with the brilliant writing and intriguing screenplay leaves viewers engulfed in it right till the end. Given the realistic and poignant themes and nature of the plot, one can’t help but wonder whether the story of AK Shrivastav aka ‘Kadak Singh’ is real.

Is Kadak Singh a True Story?

No, ‘Kadak Singh’ isn’t based on a true story, but it’s a work of fiction that’s been 12 years in the making. The show’s producer Viraf Sarkari was the one who initially conceptualized it before going on to collaborate with screenwriter Ritesh Sidhwani and director Annirudha Roy Chowdhury. The story also had initial inputs from writer Pooja Ladha Surti. The story deals with the delicate themes of memory loss, mental health, and the handling of human emotions and how each relationship ends up having an impact on several others.

AK’s daughter Sakshi is left to look after their family, which includes her depressed brother in rehab because of his inability to be the father his kids need him to be. After the accident, AK finds himself getting visits from a flurry of visitors none of whom he clearly remembers. To bring some semblance to his jumbled memories, he tries to piece together the bits shared by these visitors, hoping to make sense of how he landed in the hospital. It is informed that AK tries to commit suicide, but a chance of fate sees him make it out alive, although, like everything else, he can’t remember why he had chosen to take such a step. When he sees his daughter, he struggles to recognize her, leading Sakshi to have an outburst followed by a confrontation which poses as the story’s fulcrum around which the rest of the narrative revolves.

The film’s producer Viraf Sarkari in an interview talks about how the initial thought of the film came to him when his daughter was leaving to pursue a career in filmmaking. The fear of not having his daughter around for 3-4 years, wherein she will be miles away from him was what gave the idea for the plot. He further reiterates that though the film was way darker during the initial stages, it was toned down to make it more realistic and suitable for the audience. AK’s fearless investigation into his past also brings several aspects of his present face-to-face with each other. A moving scene in the film happens when his daughter meets his secret lover in the hospital. Even though the two women are dealing with predicaments of their own that are linked to a common thread, they decide to turn into each other’s allies in this time of need.

The acting performances courtesy of some fine names have been top-notch in the film. Sakshi as the tired and frustrated daughter struggling to get her father to remember her and recollect how he ended up in the hospital while attempting to get a grip on the mental baggage of her own will have you feeling sympathetic to her plight. Meanwhile, with her sympathetic yet helpless gaze, Naina, AK’s quiet lover makes one feel for her being the hidden woman in the life of his lover who fails to recognize her. The writing with its mystery and suspense replete with its varied twists and turns keeps one hooked right till the end. You can’t help but wonder; how will AK’s fragmented memory help him solve the case and find a way out of the web of lies he’s surrounded in to deduce his real identity?

‘Kadak Singh’ although not based on a true story has added several bits of realistic elements including the incorporation of themes that are quite common in real life such as mental health and memory loss. Coupled with that, the brilliant writing and stellar casting have ensured that the narrative manages to leave viewers captivated and compelled to ask about how realistic the fiction is.

