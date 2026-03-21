Kaia and Chad Kraml: Where are Gary Herbst’s Neighbors Now?

When the investigation into Gary Herbst’s disappearance began in 2020, police arrived at his former family home in Elko New Market, Minnesota. They worked to gather more information about the time in 2013 when Gary had gone missing. Among the first people they spoke to were Kaia and Chad Kraml, who lived in the house directly opposite the Herbsts. Their accounts provided crucial details about Connie and Austin Herbst, which ultimately led to their arrest. In CBS’ ‘48 Hours: What the Neighbors Saw,’ Kaia and Chad are interviewed as they share what they witnessed and how the events unfolded.

Kaia and Chad Kraml Shared Their Perception of Gary Herbst’s Personality

Kaia and Chad Kraml had been living in their home in Elko New Market, Minnesota, with their family. They knew Gary and Connie Herbst as neighbors and were acquainted with the family. They described Gary as allegedly “evil and dangerous” and said that the atmosphere in the house was not easy when he was around. While they admitted they did not know everything that went on inside the home, they alleged that he could be controlling toward Connie and their son, Austin.

In 2020, when investigators asked Kaia and Chad about details regarding their neighbors, they provided helpful information. They said that in August 2013, they had seen a pickup truck in the backyard and noticed Connie and Austin loading something that looked like a rolled carpet into it. They also claimed to have seen them scrubbing the basement floors. They further stated that after Gary was reported missing, Connie and Austin held a garage sale and appeared much happier and more active. Kaia said that when the news of the skull was found, Chad remarked, “I think they finally killed him.” Their statements, along with other evidence, played a key role in the case and eventual convictions.

Kaia and Chad Kraml Are Loving Parents to Their Four Daughters Today

Chad Kraml began his career with roles in operations and sales before moving into more specialized positions. He worked at companies like Northwest Airlines and later at Southwest Airlines as a Ramp Supervisor, managing teams and coordinating daily operations. He also worked as a Conductor with Union Pacific Railroad, handling freight operations and safety compliance. Over time, he transitioned into sales roles with companies such as Frito-Lay and Insperity, where he focused on business performance solutions and client development. He later moved into the transformer and energy sector, working with Jordan Transformer LLC, where he served as Regional Sales Manager and also briefly as an Environmental, Health, and Safety Manager.

Chad then joined Virginia Transformer Corp as a Sales Engineer and Central Regional Sales Manager. Currently, he works with TMC Transformers as an Area Sales Manager. His work focuses on medium-voltage dry-type transformer solutions across the Central United States and Ontario, Canada. Alongside this, Chad also served as a firefighter with the City of Elko New Market for several years. He and Kaia have made a beautiful life with each other.

The couple is settled in Jordan, Minnesota, where they are raising their four daughters. Their youngest, Alexandria, was born in 2015 and made their family complete. Two of their daughters, London and Sydney, are actively involved in softball, which has naturally tied into Chad’s involvement in youth sports. He is engaged in his community through volunteering, serving as a head coach for Midwest Speed Softball and as a board member for the Jordan Girls Fastpitch Association. Through these roles, he not only supports his daughters’ interests but also contributes to the development of young athletes in his community. The family of five is growing and thriving with each passing day and is glad to have each other by their side.

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